Home » Viral » Totaled Tesla Sold For Parts in US Comes Back 'Online' in Ukraine, Owner Shares Bizarre Story
2-MIN READ

Totaled Tesla Sold For Parts in US Comes Back 'Online' in Ukraine, Owner Shares Bizarre Story

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 12:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Totaled Tesla Sold For Parts in US Comes Back 'Online' in Ukraine. (Image: News18)

Totaled Tesla Sold For Parts in US Comes Back 'Online' in Ukraine. (Image: News18)

This man's totaled Tesla came online in Ukraine after one year. Here is what exactly happened.

In what comes as a strange incident, a Tesla car which totaled last year in the United States suddenly came back online. CNBC executive editor Jay Yarow started receiving notifications on his phone. Taking to Twitter, Jay shared the entire scenario. He stated that it is now in Ukraine and someone is listening to Drake on his logged in Spotify account. Jay was able to discover this by opening up his Tesla app and using a geolocation feature.

His tweet has now gone viral on the social media platform. It has also made people curious and they eagerly want to know what went down or if it was a security risk.

“Here’s an unusual situation. I had a Tesla, crashed it, it was totaled. And now it’s … in Ukraine? And someone there is listening to Drake on my, still logged in, Spotify account,” wrote Jay as he shared an image from the Tesla map.

“i totaled my car one time and someone sent me pictures of it getting fixed up in Dubai,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m sorry but this is awesome. I’d love to know each step along the way of how the vehicle went from totaled to landing in Ukraine.”

According to CNBC, CTO of automotive security firm Canis Labs, Ken Tindell, claims that there can indeed be a security risk with totaled cars that are restored. “The credentials to internet services are clearly left in the vehicle electronics and then can be used by whoever gets hold of the electronics.” He further mentioned that it is possible to get data out of working electronics.

first published:August 11, 2023, 12:32 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 12:32 IST