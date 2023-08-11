Totaled Tesla Sold For Parts in US Comes Back 'Online' in Ukraine, Owner Shares Bizarre Story

In what comes as a strange incident, a Tesla car which totaled last year in the United States suddenly came back online. CNBC executive editor Jay Yarow started receiving notifications on his phone. Taking to Twitter, Jay shared the entire scenario. He stated that it is now in Ukraine and someone is listening to Drake on his logged in Spotify account. Jay was able to discover this by opening up his Tesla app and using a geolocation feature.

His tweet has now gone viral on the social media platform. It has also made people curious and they eagerly want to know what went down or if it was a security risk.

Also Read: Woman Performs DIY Tooth Extraction To Avoid Hefty Dentist Bill

“Here’s an unusual situation. I had a Tesla, crashed it, it was totaled. And now it’s … in Ukraine? And someone there is listening to Drake on my, still logged in, Spotify account,” wrote Jay as he shared an image from the Tesla map.

Here's an unusual situation. I had a Tesla, crashed it, it was totaled. And now it's … in Ukraine? And someone there is listening to Drake on my, still logged in, Spotify account. pic.twitter.com/ymW2psyvz6— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) August 10, 2023

“i totaled my car one time and someone sent me pictures of it getting fixed up in Dubai,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m sorry but this is awesome. I’d love to know each step along the way of how the vehicle went from totaled to landing in Ukraine.”

And here we all were, thinking that cluster munitions were the most morally troubling weapon to be deployed https://t.co/1KS08noKNr— goblin poster, PhD (@thecrimsongrot) August 10, 2023

Jay’s old Tesla is in Ukraine nearly on the front lines, and Drake is the soundtrack. https://t.co/47HFSnr94g— Clark Kent (@ClarkKe49569692) August 10, 2023

When you "total" a car, and its not actually completely fucked up, but just damaged enough for US insurance not to fix it. 90% of the time it gets sold on action, fixed or not, and man do they buy up that shit in Eastern Europe for like 40% cheaper than market price. Very Common. https://t.co/84VsIMwIR9— Linas (@Linassp3) August 10, 2023

Also Read: Man Uses Cow Dung To Plaster His Home, Calls It Natural And Healthy For Household

According to CNBC, CTO of automotive security firm Canis Labs, Ken Tindell, claims that there can indeed be a security risk with totaled cars that are restored. “The credentials to internet services are clearly left in the vehicle electronics and then can be used by whoever gets hold of the electronics.” He further mentioned that it is possible to get data out of working electronics.