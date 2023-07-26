Tourist Loses Phone In Australian Park, His Hilarious Lock Screen Wallpaper Viral

A tourist at a ski resort made a terrible mistake and that severely cost him his privacy. According to a report on Daily Star Website, he had left his Samsung Galaxy S20 phone behind at an Australian national park. The people who found it handed it to the desk at Perisher Ski Resort’s Front Valley in Kosciuszko National Park. They had stumbled across an embarrassing note on the lock screen of the device and have shared it on social media as well. You must be wondering what was there on the lock screen, which left social media users in splits.

The holidaymaker set some goals for his future, which are as follows: 1. Exercising and attaining 87 Kilos weight 2. Quit all forms of nicotine 3. Have $25,000 in the bank account 4. Buy a motorbike 5. Get better at fighting 6. Get good marks at the University 7. Date 3 girls simultaneously 8. Don’t get a haircut for 3 months. The man had jotted these points on his phone, and had saved it as his lock screen — probably to keep himself reminded of his goals.

People who found the phone uploaded a snap of it on a Facebook group. The group members had mixed opinions about the goals. One of them wrote that getting good marks at university and quitting nicotine are responsible aims. Others wrote that getting better at fighting or not getting a haircut for three months is a bit unusual. Some users found the point of dating three women at once a bizarre goal.

One of the group members commented that he would be almost embarrassed to claim his lost phone now. Another member added a ninth goal for the person: “Zip phone in the pocket, so I don’t lose it otherwise I won’t have a way to check Perisher Snow Lovers to see if someone finds it, unveiling my life goals to the world." A user also wrote that $25,000 and dating three girls at once is a difficult dream.

Perisher Snow Lovers refers to the private Facebook group, which asks members to post pictures of their trips.