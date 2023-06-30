'Towel Police': Hotel Staff Takes Perfect Revenge On Sunbed Hoggers

Procuring a sunbed at a resort during the holiday season isn’t an easy task and visitors often leave towels behind to mark their territory. While the trick might work for many, the ritual often becomes an inconvenience for hotel owners and people who couldn’t secure a sunbed. Now, this resort in Majorca, Spain, has come up with an ultimate plan to solve the problem and the internet supports it. A video shared by Tiktoker John McGowan shows the ultimate moment when a hotel worker timed his revenge on holidaymakers who hogged up sunbeds using towels but did not arrive on the marked seat within 30 minutes.

“Bit of a justice served today,” he captioned the video that showed a fed-up staff member clearing the pool area. The man can be seen quickly gathering up all the towels placed on empty sunbeds. He folds them all with utter patience before removing what seems to be a polythene bag. The neatly folded towels are then kept inside the bags only to be taken away. One by one, the worker frees up a row of sunbeds for other visitors.

The TikToker recording the clip dubs the worker as “towel police”, he also placed the events of the incident against the backdrop voice of a police siren. According to a report by Daily Mail, the staff member reportedly walked around the pool area with a stopwatch. It seems the man timed how long were the sunbeds marked empty with the towel, if the limit exceeds 30 minutes the marking items were removed from the beds.

While the solution might not have impressed those hogging up sunbeds, but the internet has shown utter appreciation for the idea. While some called it a sensible way to tackle the problem, a few also lauded the respectful way the worker got rid of the towels. “Well done to this resort. Hope others take note. It might make people’s hols less stressful if the towel dash doesn’t happen anymore,” commented one user.

Another video recorded by social media user Amanda Proctor previously showed “Hotel staff and security taking towels saved on beds.” The woman was holidaying at the Gran Costa Adeje Hotel in Southern Tenerife, as per Metro UK. She claimed that there were signs indicating people cannot reserve sunbeds before 10 am but a few visitors refused to comply. In the previous video, a staff member was captured carrying more than ten towels on his shoulder at a single time.