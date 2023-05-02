Toxic Boss Alert: Memo Urges Employees To Avoid Workplace Friendships

The infamous saying, “Employees don’t quit companies, they quit their bosses," holds true once again as a memo circulating on Reddit has caused quite a commotion. The memo specifically instructs employees to refrain from fostering friendships during work hours and to maintain a strictly formal demeanour. The blunt language of the memo has caught the attention of Reddit users, who are debating whether it is helpful or counterproductive. The text on it read, “Work is not meant to be fun. This is your job. Do not dedicate Work time to discussion of non-work topics. Do not facilitate friendships during Work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after Work is complete.” The employers also gave contact information that has been blurred to reach out “if a co-worker is having a non-work discussion on company time."

Needless to say, most Reddit users were taken aback by the harsh language and the boss’s stance on workplace relationships. Many users are understandably upset that the boss is discouraging their employees from forming connections with their colleagues. “As a boss, I completely disagree with this…if you report to me I want you to have a good time at work. It’s work, and I expect you to work hard, but it doesn’t have to be drudgery…in my experience people who enjoy their workday are more productive. I don’t understand this limited thinking,” wrote a user.

“I was struggling with some personal issues at work for like a week so I was only talking when it was necessary for me to talk and not joking or talking about my nephews playing sports or anything. My boss gave me like 3 days before he came to my workstation to ask if I was alright, said I’d been off and he didn’t want to pry but he’d noticed. You need to find a new place to work,” another comment read.

A user commented, “I honestly wish people would follow this at work so I wouldn’t have to talk to a single soul. I like my headphones and my peace plus I don’t wanna be friends with a bunch of corporate r-tards.”

One more user wrote, “Definitely seems likely one of those places that has a huge, permanent “Now Hiring" banner that you can see from the highway."

Turns out employers aren’t the only ones taking unconventional paths. Recently, a woman named Mari used ChatGPT to draft a professional email to her boss about quitting her job. As reported by the New York Post, Mari shared a video on TikTok in which she explained that despite having handed in her two-week notice, her employer was asking her to stay on with the company until June 8. Mari prompted ChatGPT to write a professional email explaining why she could no longer work, stating, “Write a professional email saying I can’t be sad and poor for another month replying to this email," and inputting her manager’s email in quotes.

The email drafted by ChatGPT expressed Mari’s appreciation for her time at the company and explained that she would not be able to continue working beyond May 6. The chatbot then detailed Mari’s reasons for leaving, stating, “As much as I value my time here, I cannot be sad and poor for another month." The email concluded on a professional note, expressing hope that Mari’s departure would not inconvenience the team and that things could end on a positive note.

Mari’s video garnered over nine million views, with many users suggesting she send the email as generated by ChatGPT. However, in a follow-up video, Mari revealed that she did not send the initial email and had ChatGPT rewrite the message to sound “more human."

