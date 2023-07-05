Tracing What We Eat With a Barcode Made From Yeast

Baker’s yeast has many uses — making homemade loves of bread, puffing up pizza dough or getting cinnamon rolls to rise — as well as a more unexpected one that involves tracking a product throughout the entire food chain. A startup in Canada has found a way to use this common, natural ingredient to create barcodes, with the goal of ensuring traceability and preventing food scandals.

The mad cow scandal of the 1990s may now be 30 years ago but it remains etched in the collective memory of the European food industry, as it led to a near collapse of steak consumption across the continent. Other European food scandals involved horse meat being sold as beef on a large scale in 2013 as well as an outbreak of E.coli bacteria in German produce (specifically sprouts), which killed dozens of people in 2011. Then there were the Ikea cakes in which fecal matter was detected. And more recently, supermarket chain Aldi pulled eggs from its stores in Germany after they were found to contain fipronil, an insecticide that is banned for use in raising animals meant for human consumption.

Over the past three decades, numerous food-related health scandals like these have had an impact on consumers’ trust. Such cases have prompted the development of new reflexes among shoppers at the supermarket, with many consumers spending more time looking closely at labels to identify the origin of products. Last year, a study in France by LSA for Avery Dimension showed that 80% of French consumers look for this type of information on packaging, while 81% look for the ingredient composition.

In some of these cases which endangered human health, tracing the origins of the food and their steps of production could have seriously helped the authorities halt the spread of the contamination. But that task has proven more complicated than it would seem. In Canada, a startup named Index has come up with a solution by developing what it calls “BioTags." BioTags are microscopic barcodes that can be added to food in order to be able to track it. The principle is based on the use of baker’s yeast. More precisely, a small portion is extracted and mixed with water. This takes the form of an ultra-sticky solution that can be sprayed onto any food. These barcodes are connected to software developed by the Canadian company, which provides full details of an item’s journey from the soil to the plate. Using this technology, the company claims product recall rates can be reduced by between 50 and 95%..

This innovation may seem something out of science fiction, but it has already been approved for use by the American and Canadian health authorities.