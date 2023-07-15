Traffic In Agra Comes To A Halt After Man Celebrates Birthday On Road

Flouting rules and regulations is a part and parcel of life for some people in India. Many individuals are often seen throwing garbage on the road, bursting firecrackers, drinking alcohol, and partying on the road. Such kind of behaviour is a threat to public safety and security. It is also a violation of traffic rules. Recently, a man flouted the law by celebrating his birthday on the road and bursting firecrackers at Old Mandi Intersection in Agra. The man was reportedly surrounded by his friends and family in the middle of the road as he marked the occasion with great pomp. The fireworks set off by the man continued for 30 minutes. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, his birthday celebration led to a traffic jam.

The person has been identified as Pradeep Rathore. He claims to be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media team, as per a Times Of India report.

This is not the only incident where people have created a nuisance on the road. There have been several instances where individuals have been arrested for celebrating their birthday on the road. According to an IANS report, on February 6, a group of six men were seen dancing on an elevated road in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were carrying rifles and drinking alcohol while dancing to loud music.

On October 8 last year, Ghaziabad police arrested two people for celebrating a birthday party on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Hindustan Times reported. On September 28, 21 men were arrested and eight cars were seized after two birthday parties were held on the Hindon elevated road.

In November 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Police made a boy clean the road for celebrating his birthday on the street in Lucknow. The video of the boy went viral on social media. It all started when a group of young people assembled to celebrate the birthday of their friend. One friend smeared cake on the boy’s face and ended up creating a mess in the middle of the road. A few policemen reached the spot and confronted the boy and his friends because of the potential traffic issues they were causing. The policemen asked them to clean the road as a punishment for violating the norms.