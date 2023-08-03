Transgender Man Gives Birth To Twins Via C-Section, Says ‘It Was Surreal’

Aaden Darr, a transgender man from the US, embarked on a journey to challenge societal gender norms. Determined to prove that he could break barriers, Aaden decided to become pregnant and successfully gave birth to twins after going through six rounds of artificial insemination. Aaden’s unique story began when he came out as transgender at the age of 16, after previously identifying as a lesbian. In April 2021, he welcomed twin girls, Quinn and Carter, into the world and he now shares the responsibility of raising them with his girlfriend, Claire Behrens, whom he met in May 2022.

Talking about the whole experience, Aaden told Daily Mail, “When I realized I wanted a child I thought how I had been brave my entire life and done things people said I couldn’t. When I decided I wanted a biological child I immediately stopped testosterone and called the family planning clinic. I had a sperm donor and began the process of IUI. It was hard for me to conceive as they found out I had polycystic ovaries.”

After facing the heartbreak of five failed IUIs, Aaden received the devastating news from doctors that his sixth and final round might be his last chance to conceive. However, against all odds, he received the incredible news that the sixth round had been successful. Aaden described the moment as surreal, and the entire medical team was extremely supportive.

Aaden expressed that he was fortunate to have the support of his parents in his decision to become a biological father.

“My mom was over the moon. My friends were supportive and my employer Starbucks were very supportive. I was sometimes still scared to go out in public pregnant though. No one was ever mean to me it was more of a self-conscious thing. I had made a TikTok video about my journey conceiving and it went viral.”

Aaden gave birth to his twins via C-section. The overwhelming joy of holding his precious daughters, Quinn and Carter, for the first time, left him with indescribable emotions. He has an open-minded approach to parenting, rejecting gender stereotypes and allowing his children to explore their interests freely.

Despite facing challenges, Aaden Darr states that he would choose the same path again without hesitation.