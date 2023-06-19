Trapped Inside Store, Robber Opens Beer Can And Chugs Drink Before Getting Arrested

The internet is applauding a shopkeeper’s genius thinking to evade a robbery by managing to trap the robber inside the convenience store. The incident occurred in Durham city of England, where the intruder carried a kitchen knife concealed in his sleeve to threaten the store employee. CCTV footage of the failed robbery was shared on Facebook leaving multiple users to appreciate the shopkeeper’s heroic and brave attempt. Donning a hoodied ensemble and a face mask, the clip opens with the robber entering the shop premises.

He picks up a four-pack can of beer and resorts to threatening the shopkeeper with his knife. However, the robber wasn’t ready for the latter’s quick thinking. The man races for the shop’s door trapping the intruder inside. He holds the door shut from outside tightly and activates the store shutter. Meanwhile, the robber applies pressure from the inside but to no avail. At one point, the shopkeeper lets go of his hold from the door and the intruder tries to slide beneath the shutter to make his way out.

However, his escape plan was badly timed leaving him pinned to the floor until the cops arrive. Towards the end, his head can be seen inside the shop, while his torso is on the street. Upon realising there’s no way to wriggle out of the mess he created, the thief opens one of the beer can and chugs the drink before getting arrested. “It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made. To be honest, it was an open and shut case,” said Durham Constabulary’s Detective Sergeant Paul Mawson of the incident. Watch the video here:

With over fifty-one thousand views, a barrage of Facebook users lauded the shopkeeper’s quick thinking, leaving some to call the clip utterly hilarious. A user commented, “That shopkeeper is amazing! Well done,” another wrote, “A sliding door moment he won’t forget.” One more said, “Brilliant poetic justice trapping him in the shutters.” Meanwhile, a user called it, “Absolute class, instant karma.”

The robber was later identified to be 30-year-old Malcolm Trimble. It is suggested that the cops arrived at the crime scene within three minutes and promptly detained the intruder. The incident occurred almost a month ago and it was just a couple of days when a Durham Crown Court sentenced the thief to three years and four months for attempted robbery and possession of a knife.