Trash Or Treasure? Woman Takes Home Abandoned Blue Couch For Over Rs 6 Lakh

In a world where one person’s trash can be another person’s treasure, TikToker Amanda Joy has proven that sometimes, the most unexpected finds can create the biggest buzz. This young internet sensation has captured the attention of millions with her daring rescue of a blue couch, worth $8,000 (over Rs 6 lakh), from the streets of New York City. The viral video showcasing her extraordinary discovery has sparked an online frenzy, triggering discussions, memes, and a whirlwind of reactions. It all began when Amanda stumbled upon the abandoned couch on a rainy day while walking home, reported LADbible. Not one to let an opportunity slip away, she immediately contacted her dad, urging him to come and retrieve the couch with her. Little did she know that this seemingly ordinary piece of furniture would soon become the star of the internet.

After the couch was safely transported to her apartment, Amanda and her family embarked on a deep cleaning mission to restore its former glory. With meticulous care and attention, they transformed the rain-soaked couch into a pristine and stylish addition to her living space. As the video documenting the entire process went viral, viewers were captivated by the sheer audacity of the rescue and the couch’s remarkable transformation.

WHY TF AM I NEVER THIS LUCKY 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j8Ik3zkge7— garçon (@boymolish) May 20, 2023

While many applauded Amanda Joy’s resourcefulness and luck, others expressed concerns about the couch’s hygiene. The comments section of her video was flooded with warnings about potential bed bugs and critters. “I’m imagining all the things that COULD have happened on that seat before she brought it home,” wrote a Twitter user.

I’m imagining all the things that COULD have happened on that seat before she brought it home 😵‍💫— 𝐆𝐞𝐦 𓂀 (@youluvgem) May 21, 2023

Another user tweeted a hilarious clip and wrote, “The bedbugs and roaches inside the couch after they find out they have a new home to infest:”

The bedbugs and roaches inside the couch after they find out they have a new home to infest: pic.twitter.com/gkH5JW2Rdq— 𝕄𝔸ℝℂ (@saturnblooze) May 21, 2023

“NY is forever the place to find gems like this,” a user tweeted.

NY is forever the place to find gems like this— a|b (@VSeverybody) May 20, 2023

In response, she reassured her followers that the couch had spent two weeks in her dad’s workshop before entering her apartment, making it highly unlikely for any infestations to go unnoticed. Additionally, she emphasised the extensive cleaning measures undertaken, although only a brief segment of the process was shown in the video.

y’all could get off her neck now 😂 pic.twitter.com/dS7MswqsI0— garçon (@boymolish) May 22, 2023

Memes showcasing the blue couch in various hilarious scenarios quickly circulated, with many expressing their own desire to stumble upon such a valuable street find.

Must be blue couch outside week. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xjNH5KC61p— Ralph Whoren (@amerik4nboy) May 23, 2023

i’ve seen enough of the blue couch. now if i saw THIS couch on the sidewalk… pic.twitter.com/AawIeeX1v8— tracē 🪡 @ hades embroidery map 🏛️ (@traceyfanclub) May 21, 2023

watching everyone shit on the blue couch girl knowing damn well I’d take it too pic.twitter.com/6rY99VnlAW— alex (@adlrex) May 22, 2023

The couch in question turned out to be a coveted piece from the renowned French furniture brand Roche Bobois, aptly named the BUBBLE 2 Canapé. With a price tag of $7,985, it is no wonder that Amanda’s find set the internet abuzz. Users across various social media platforms responded with a mix of awe, envy, and amusement. Memes showcasing the blue couch in various hilarious scenarios quickly circulated, with many expressing their own desire to stumble upon such a valuable street find.