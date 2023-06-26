'Traumatising' Video of Mom Hitting Her Daughter For Having a Boyfriend Sparks Outrage on Twitter

A video which has currently gone viral has sparked massive outrage on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen beating her daughter in front of people for having a boyfriend. It has raised concerns on how parents are okay with hitting their children. The mother can be seen repeatedly slapping her daughter as she cries and asks her to stop. However, nothing stops the mother and she keeps beating her daughter ruthlessly and then drags her out of the room.

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and sparked massive outrage on social media. Here is the viral video:

Kalesh b/w A Girl and a Family after they find out she have boyfriend pic.twitter.com/n4UdZSAZl0— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 25, 2023

“This is exactly why girls never talk about their personal life to their family members, because most Indian parents are unfit to be parents at first place cause they suck at understanding basic things like it’s okay to fall in love with someone,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Scores of Indians are simply not in a position to be parents. Haven’t been and will never be. Look at their reaction to when they find out their daughter is in love with someone. So traumatizing.”

Parents like these don’t deserve a child. https://t.co/Wcmf1qcYbb— कपूर (@kapsocurious) June 26, 2023

It’s sad that people enjoying this https://t.co/Kf1V6x5E8E— TV (@vardhan_trilok) June 26, 2023

She’ll never dare to come to you for her problems again.. is that what parenting is? https://t.co/tXzH6DAYZt— Purvang (@purvang_95) June 26, 2023

This is exactly why girls never talk about their personal life to their family members, because most Indian parents are unfit to be parents at first place cause they suck at understanding basic things like it’s okay to fall in love with someone. https://t.co/Jd9t3gC3J0— Balram Vishwakarma (@Balram1801) June 25, 2023

Scores of Indians are simply not in a position to be parents. Haven’t been and will never be. Look at their reaction to when they find out their daughter is in love with someone. So traumatizing. https://t.co/cDBUQHanwk— (@Adwalt_) June 26, 2023

Indian parents are the only parents that become parents because society wants them to or expects them to. They are not ready and they make a mess! https://t.co/7aLEXz8Uju— RKJ (@gumnaam_faaris) June 26, 2023

