Trending: Rare Black Tiger Spotted In Odisha National Park

When you think of a tiger, the image that likely comes to mind is that of a large cat with black stripes on its body. This is the classic representation of a tiger that we are familiar with. Nevertheless, a video is currently creating a buzz on the internet that showcases a remarkable discovery: a melanistic tiger. For the ones unknown, melanistic refers to higher levels of dark pigmentation on the skin or hair. This rare tiger was captured on a camera trap, a device used to monitor wildlife populations and behaviour.

Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer and Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of India, shared the captivating footage of the melanistic tiger on his Twitter handle. The clip quickly gained widespread attention, sparking discussions about the importance of conserving the Similipal region and its diverse wildlife. This extraordinary discovery has highlighted the significance of protecting the unique habitats and species found in the area.

“Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population," reads the caption of the video. Watch the video of the extremely rare melanistic tiger here:

A user claimed, “I may be wrong but there were reports that this particular tiger was killed due to a fight with another tiger. This video is from a few months back." To which, Ramesh replied, “There are not only one or two melanistic tigers in Similipal. A substantial population is melanistic."

Another Twitter user mentioned, “Such a mutation also happens among panthers which are fully black and without any visible spots. There are quite a few in the forests of Karnataka."

One of the individuals also guessed it to be an old video, saying, “It’s a very old video I suppose. Now there are no tigers either in Similipal Tiger Reserve or Satkosia Tiger Reserve."

Many of them were stressed about the poachers, who might also get attracted to melanistic tigers and try to hunt them. What are your views?