Trio's Enchanting Dance Performance To Sahiba Will Make You Watch Video On Loop

The song Sahiba from the movie Phillauri continues to attract attention, with many individuals creating dance videos and adding their own unique flair to the track. Romy and Pawni Pandey crooned the melodious song. We are saying all of this because a trio has caught the internet’s eye with their performance on this song. Posted by Instagram user Aiswarya Rashmi, the video showcases three women dressed in pink, red, and black kurtas, delivering a soulful performance to the song Sahiba. Dancing barefoot on the road at night, their captivating dance has won the hearts of internet users.

The caption of the video states, “Been obsessed with this song since its release. Thank you Heli for smiling till the end of the 28362th take."

Watch the video of the trio dancing to the beats of the song Sahiba here:

The clip has stuck a chord among internet users, amassing massive engagement. The online community loved the choreography. In fact, some of them even stated that they couldn’t take their eyes off the video.

The clip was posted on August 2 and quickly grabbed attention, with over 305k views.

An Instagram user said, “Beautiful choreography. Loved how synchronised you all are."

While another humorously added, “No offence danced beautifully but this reminded me of the Serbian lady dancing at night."

“Nice dance, but bina chappal pehene raat ko road pe dance karne ka thought bhi kaisa aya didi? (How did you even think of dancing on the road at night without wearing slippers?)" said one of the people.

Another such video to have gone viral recently showed a young girl dancing to the beats of the song What Jhumka. In the clip, she gracefully sways to the beats of the well-known track, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Watch the video here:

The remarkable skill of the girl named Tania shines as she recreated precise dance steps, synchronising flawlessly with the song playing on the TV screen in the background. She even recreated the entire look of Alia Bhatt from the song. She captioned the video, saying, “Too glam to give a damn." What are your thoughts about the video?