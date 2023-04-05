'True Heroes': Rescuers Make Ladder With Tyres For Elephant Trapped In Canal

A heartwarming video captured moments of a elephant’s escape from a canal. The incident took place in Sri Lanka when the animal accidentally fell into the water and was trying to make desperate attempts to get out. The animal struggled to move out until people got creative to save the tusker. The footage of the incident that’s going viral on Twitter shows how the elephant moves in the canal waters from one end to another. It initially tries to climb out of the slippery slope along the water bank but retreats when unable to do so.

The rescue team arrived at the scene to bring out tires and rope to create a makeshift ladder, especially for the trapped animal. However, the elephant travels to the other end but couldn’t manage to bring its hind legs out of the water flow. To grab the elephant’s attention, the rescuers used firecrackers to make it move toward the direction of the ladder. The tusker eventually takes the hint and begins to wade its body out of the water.

At one point, the elephant makes several tries to heave its body out by grabbing the rope but consistently fails. Toward the end, the trapped animal looks completely exhausted after multiple failures but doesn’t give up. Eventually, it manages to climb up the ladder and make it safely onto the dry land, which leads the gathered crowd to erupt in massive hoots and cheers. The video was shared with a caption that read, “When this elephant got trapped in a canal, it seemed impossible to save him until these strangers got creative.”

With over 3.5 lakh views, people on the internet called everyone involved in the rescue mission as ‘true heroes’. A user wrote, “Wow, what an incredible rescue! It’s heartwarming to see strangers come together and get creative to save an animal in need. Thank you to all involved in the rescue and to those who continue to show kindness and compassion towards animals.”

Another said, “I’m glad the elephant got out, a perfect example of never giving up.”

One more joined, “They celebrated that like this was their battle…isn’t humanity amazing!”

Meanwhile, a user added, “That was scary! God bless you for being very creative!”

Previously, a similar video showed how a herd of five animals slipped multiple times while making their way out of a canal but were soon rescued by the Forest Department. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip of the incident via Twitter.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in the Mysuru district of Karnataka, India. The rescued animals were sent to the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

