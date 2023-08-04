Truecaller CEO Offers Job to Woman Trolled for 'Dream to Leave India' Comment, Calls Her 'Too Cool'

A Canadian student from India faced a wave of online backlash when a video of her expressing her desire to leave India went viral. Unexpectedly, Alan Mamedi, the CEO of Truecaller, stepped in to show support. He praised her and extended a job offer, turning the tide in her favour.

“People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don’t listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you’re cool and living the dream! When you’re done with school, you’re welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the (world),” he replied to the trending video.

The video portrayed what appeared to be a casual interview, where Ekta, the student, introduced herself. In response to a query about her decision to come to Canada, she mentioned her ‘dream to venture there and leave her home country.’ When asked to elaborate, she revealed that belonged to India.

Furthermore, she disclosed her future ambitions after completing her biotech degree in Canada, expressing a desire for a business career. When sharing her most cherished aspect of the country, Ekta mentioned her appreciation for the ‘landscape, sunrise, and sunset.’ Little did she anticipate that the video would go viral, subjecting her to criticism for her remarks about her homeland.

People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don’t listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you’re cool and living the dream! When you’re done with school, you’re welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the 🌏 https://t.co/PuotNAMwKK— Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) August 3, 2023

However, Mamedi’s positive reaction generated a mixed bag of responses from the public. “That’s a wonderful gesture, Alan," one user expressed, while another quipped, “Yes, she’s perfect for true caller. That’ll be the perfect sunset for the company!”

Conversely, a critic weighed in, “So you don’t need to know any of her qualifications and skills to hire her? A biotech grad at Truecaller? How people got jobs in the 60s. Just knowing each other was enough and you’ve taken a step further. No interview, no CV. Coz she left India (like millions), she gets a job!”To this, Mamedi retorted, “A well educated person is a person with high ambitions to learn new things. That’s all you need. PS. Our CFO is a space physicist.”

Deserving or not? Subject to opinions!