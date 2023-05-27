Try This Fruit Salad Chole Kulche At Your Own Risk

Picture this: the aroma of spicy chole floating through the air, the tempting texture of fluffy kulchas and the explosion of flavours as you take your first bite. Chole kulche, a popular street snack in North India, has long been a hit among customers. But have you ever considered giving an old favourite a new spin? Hold on tight as we embark on a culinary journey to discover a cart that serves a very uncommon type of chole kulche—fruit chaat chole kulche.

Amidst the savoury offerings, this food vendor from Ghaziabad surprises patrons with his unconventional creation.

The vendor proudly presents a variety of ingredients as the video progresses, including cucumber, tomatoes, onions salad, and refreshing raita. The real showstopper, however, is still to come— the fruit chaat chole kulche. We are intrigued as we watch the vendor neatly peel and trim ripe bananas before blending them with the cooking chole in a cauldron. However, the surprises do not end there.

He then slices fresh apples and mixes them into the chole mixture to enhance the flavours and give a touch of sweetness. A combination of spices, including red chili powder, chaat masala, and tangy tamarind, adds a delicious bite to the chole. The dish seems to be a blend of textures and flavours—spicy, tangy and subtly sweet.

Watch the video:

The fruit chaat chole is served on small plates with a generous drizzle of vibrant green chutney and a crisp salad garnish.

The vendor proudly shares that the tradition of fruit chaat chole kulche has been pleasing foodies for three decades.

This is not the only odd combo going viral on the internet. Another clip showed gulab jamun being served with curd. The idea, however, did not quite go well with many Instagram users. A user pointed out that the combo of the ingredients doesn’t seem to be good. He quested the idea of using probiotics like curd with a fried item.

Another person called it the murder of Gulab Jamun. To the surprise of many, a user pointed out that the gulab jamun being served with curd is quite common in northeast India. The shop owner, in the video, reveals that a plate of this combo costs Rs 50.