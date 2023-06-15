'Tum Hi Mere Sub Ho': Desi Man's Cheeky Way to Please GF With 'Subway' Sandwich is Everything

What makes a man truly admirable in the eyes of women? It’s not just about good looks and a charming personality, but also the ability to bring laughter into their lives. And let me tell you, there’s one guy who took humour to a whole new level when he decided to apologise to his girlfriend in the most adorable and side-splitting way imaginable. This viral Twitter post is an absolute comedic gem you won’t want to miss!

Twitter user @0gkushhhh delighted her followers by sharing an intriguing image of a ‘Subway’ sandwich her boyfriend presented to her following a recent argument. However, what truly captivated everyone was the surprising twist and a cleverly hidden secret message. The photograph showcased the sandwich adorned with a lit candle, accompanied by a note bearing quote that said, “A sub for you cz tum hi mere ‘sub’ ho." Talk about serving up wit and humor on a tasty platter!

Check Out the Viral Twitter Post:

my bf and i had a fight so this is what he did ♥️ pic.twitter.com/coyWQQDTFQ— Kayokay (@0gkushhhh) June 14, 2023

The post quickly set Twitter on fire as users couldn’t contain their excitement. One user exclaimed, “Aisa sub toh main bhi deserve karti hu!!!!" (I deserve a sub like that too!!!) Clearly, the sandwich had everyone craving a taste of love and humour. Another user chimed in with an adorable comment, saying, “That’s so cute yaar."

This is so cute aaaa— purvAAAh (@purvaye) June 14, 2023

Aise ladke toh kdramas m milte h he’s soo wholesome !!! Marry him— Tweetiishh (@Hritwika14) June 14, 2023

Aisa sub toh main bhi deserve karti hu!!!! ♥️— Shweta (@butfirst_chai) June 14, 2023

That’s so cute yaar — Ashwat nandagawali (@ashwatnandagaw1) June 14, 2023

And just when you thought the praise couldn’t get any sweeter, a third user declared, “winning at lifeee."

winning at lifeee— ਇਸ਼ਾ ॥ ☬ (@ishanexia) June 14, 2023

Man literally said “My way or Subway”— Cliffhanger (@cliffy_dude) June 14, 2023

In a delightful throwback, ‘Subway’ found itself on the receiving end of another twist. A Twitter user took to the platform to share a hilarious moment involving her mother and a ‘Subway’ sandwich. The picture showed her mom enjoying a sub, but with a twist of desi flair. How, you ask? Well, instead of the usual fillings, her mom opted for a simple yet spicy touch – achaar! Alongside the image, the user amusingly captioned, “got my mom a sub and she’s eating it with achaar..peak Indian mom behavior."

got my mom a sub and she’s eating it with achaar..peak indian mom behavior pic.twitter.com/OyGOSadpqQ— Hets (@halitosis4700) May 15, 2023

