'Tum Se Hi': Indian Twitter Lists Bollywood Songs With 'Zero Haters'

Lights, camera, music! Let’s face it, movies just wouldn’t be the same without the magic of songs. They add that extra something special that can make a good movie great! And it’s not just about the voices, it’s the way they convey the emotions that take it to another level. Sure, there are some songs that hit you right in the feels, but there are also those that are universally loved. Whether it’s the music, the rhythm, the lyrics, or the artist’s voice, these songs are just impossible to hate! Don’t believe us? Check out what the folks on Indian Twitter have to say about the most beloved movie songs.

What’s a song you feel like EVERYONE likes?— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 25, 2023

Can you recall how the ‘Kalank - Title Track’ made a comeback and took over our screens once again, with its unforgettable line “Main Tera" resonating with us more than ever before? Arijit’s soulful voice hit us right in the feels, and we just couldn’t get enough of it - playing it on a loop, and even discovering several Lofi versions for the IG reels that were equally addictive!

Pritam da really outdid himself with this composition https://t.co/qonIED8Rpc pic.twitter.com/kwDEYQk1Ly— Yuvraj (@yuvrajhoonn) April 27, 2023

And the enchanting melody of ‘Ishq Bulaava’ from the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’? Even though the lyrics may have been a bit confusing at first, the music just felt so right that we couldn’t help but fall in love with it. Admit it, we’ve all dreamt of spending a night on those roads, just like Meeta (Parineeti Chopra) and Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra) did in the song!

everything about this song is so beautiful < 3pic.twitter.com/LyMeP2yZP9 https://t.co/EprPdsaVBZ— ندھی (@manmarziiyaan) April 27, 2023

When it comes to soul-stirring melodies, we just can’t ignore the playlist of ‘Ek Villian’ - each song has the power to tug at our heartstrings in a unique way. But let’s be honest, ‘Galliyan’ was the clear winner, with Ayesha’s (Shraddha Kapoor) candid charm stealing our hearts effortlessly. Speaking of effortless charm, who can forget Geet from ‘Jab We Met’? And the song, ‘Tum Se Hi’, where Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) reminisces about her, is a timeless romantic classic that manages to give us goosebumps to this day.

No one can really not like this beautiful song.pic.twitter.com/FCH4AAl8o3 https://t.co/1JybUrTQhU— ~ (@MayaJaiSinghh) April 27, 2023

no one is allowed to dislike this song pic.twitter.com/uodX84DiLx https://t.co/GSvGARoeQV— u. (@ixumakantx) April 27, 2023

But, it’s not just soulful melodies that steal the show, but also peppy dance numbers like ‘Chammak Challo’ that remain a crowd favourite for their infectious beats and rhythmic tunes.

THIS!! Don’t tell me y’all never danced or sang when this song got played in events. https://t.co/OnfWzUCiqb pic.twitter.com/xwZ3Bp5NDb— zaraaa (@dadumbpotato__) April 27, 2023

Take a look at some of the other top song picks on Twitter:

gonna tell my kids that everybody was obsessed with this song for like half a decade. https://t.co/lurYQoK5jH pic.twitter.com/ZT8YZzmh5D— simp (@jhonkahawaka) April 27, 2023

So, what’s your pick?

