Turtle vs Human: This Ultimate Battle of Tic-Tac-Toe Will Leave You Surprised

If playing a game of tic-tac-toe makes you happy, then this ultimate game battle between a human and a turtle will leave you impressed with its surprising conclusion. Many people might assume that the human would have easily outsmarted the reptile, but surprisingly that wasn’t the case at all. It’s the turtle who comes out with flying colours of victory. The video shared on an Instagram page dedicated to aquatic beings, opens with a human drawing the outlines on an aquarium for the commencement of the game.

The lines are drawn on the transparent surface of the turtle’s water tank which gives viewers a clear view of the reptile place inside. It is the human who makes the first move by making an ‘X’ in the top left corner. The turtle follows suit by swimming to the places where it wants the ‘O’ on the chart. The exchange goes on for a few moves until the reptile successfully manages to create a straight line of ‘O’ right in the centre portion of the chart. Can’t believe the game to be true? Watch the video proof here:

The viral clip has left multiple viewers surprised, while some can’t fathom how the turtle managed to win the game, a few are in awe of the hilarious battle. One user commented, “I can’t believe the turtle won,” another called it a “Ninja turtle in the making.” One more joined the bandwagon to add, “Everyone worried about AI taking over and it’s been the turtles this whole time. We were even warned ‘Slow and steady wins the race.’”

A section of the internet was quite impressed upon watching the clip. “This is brilliant,” said one. Another wrote, “Wow. This is awesome! Never knew they were so intelligent.” Meanwhile, many also began to theorize how the human must have tricked the turtle to swim to places required for it to win the game. “You just need to hold their favourite food in front of where you want them to touch/see through,” said the user.

With over 1.2 million views, the clip continues to leave social media users fascinated.