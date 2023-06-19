Tweet Connecting Climate Change And Indus Valley Decline Goes Viral

The climate crisis is real and staring the entire world right in the face. In a thought-provoking tweet, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda drew attention to the role of climate change in the rise and fall of the Indus Valley civilization. Referring to historical evidence, he highlighted that a shift in temperatures and weather patterns led to a gradual decline in summer monsoon rains. This had made agriculture increasingly challenging or even impossible near Harappan cities. The officer’s tweet raised concerns about whether humanity is headed towards a similar fate as climate change continues to affect the planet.

The Indus Valley civilization, one of the ancient world’s most advanced urban cultures, thrived around 4,600 years ago. It was in what is now Pakistan and western India. It boasted remarkable achievements in urban planning, trade, and craftsmanship. However, the civilisation eventually faced a decline. There are theories suggesting that changing climatic conditions played a significant role. The IFS officer’s tweet accompanied two rainfall maps, shedding light on the current precipitation patterns. The district-wise rainfall map depicted variations in rainfall across different regions. Meanwhile, the state-wise rainfall map provided an overview of precipitation levels across the country. The tweet alongside it read, “Climate change caused the rise & fall of our great Indus Valley civilisation. ‘ A shift in temperatures and weather patterns caused summer monsoon rains to gradually dry up, making agriculture difficult or impossible near Harappan cities’. Are we heading for the same?”

As extreme weather events become more frequent and unpredictable, the threat to agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods has intensified. People shared their thoughts and opinions on the tweet. Social media users expressed their worry about the future of the world and one user came up with a few solutions that could hopefully help in the short term. “The signals are too powerful to be ignored. Change in the cropping pattern and rainwater harvesting may be able to feed and help in the growth of the most populous country in the world,” a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “Climate change is real, but these types of hyperbolic claims and predictions of doomsday actually strengthen the climate change deniers. Think about it.”

“This looks worrying. Can’t control weather and the global efforts towards climate change seems minimal. India too seems unclear about mitigation as on one side we promote green and sustainability but on the other hand, we allow too to remain a major pollutant. Action now,” a tweet read.

