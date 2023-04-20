Twilight Saga is Getting a New TV Series and Twitter is Having 2012 'War Flashbacks'

The Twilight Saga is being turned into a TV series over at Lionsgate and it looks like yet another generation is about to get obsessively invested in the love lives of vampires. Stephenie Meyer, the author of the best-selling books, is expected to be involved in the TV adaption, though it’s yet to be determined if the series will be a remake of the books or if it will pursue a different offshoot, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Twilight fandom has continued in corners of the Internet even though stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have moved on a long time ago. However, a lot of people on Twitter are less than enthused at the news. With a Harry Potter series also in the works, many are questioning if there’s a lack of creative impetus in the entertainment industry. Some have also argued that it would be tough for the TV series to outdo the OG Edward-Bella-Jacob saga featuring Robert, Kristen and Taylor Lautner.

the twilight reboot will NEVER be able to properly recreate BELLA WHERE THE HELL HAVE YOU BEEN LOCA so they should just quit now pic.twitter.com/SG7pVGId4a— bug (@inkbugfic) April 19, 2023

absolutely not. the reason the first twilight series is still so beloved today is that it was shit, the actors knew it was shit and it just had such campy, silly, 2000s emo teenager energy. the overall atmosphere and feeling cannot be recreated in 2023 I fear https://t.co/jMumf1CcjF— ♡☾ (@graveyardwitch_) April 19, 2023

twilight fans after the reboot announcement: pic.twitter.com/6YpNvUDA09— Robynne (@everydayrobsten) April 19, 2023

harry potter, twilight and the hunger games all coming back it’s 2012 all over again https://t.co/rjhdZDHTqe— miki (@oceansjonas) April 19, 2023

They’re doing this because they don’t GET IT. They don’t GET the appeal for us or this community. They think we want something NEW because they don’t get what we love about the old. They don’t get us because they haven’t evolved with us. pic.twitter.com/KjW4erYJWQ— Twilight Shitposting (@twishitposting) April 20, 2023

This month alone has proven to us that the entertainment industry is completely out of ideas and will revive any once remotely successful IP regardless if it makes any sense to do so… So here's a show based on Twilight https://t.co/yH8IJpYA5F— Kadino Fadino (Non Binary Arc) (@Ferrankino) April 19, 2023

Also, what about the fandom wars? Where you there when HP and Twilight shared the same period of time? No because I still have war flashbacks from all the hateful things had been said…— ሪ ɩ̇ ꬺ ɩ᷇ ⅿ ɩ᪴ ✨ I Dream of Timlin ✨ (@Twi_MidnightSun) April 20, 2023

Here’s hoping all Team Edward and Team Jacob fans can peacefully coexist this time around.

