Twilight Saga is Getting a New TV Series and Twitter is Having 2012 'War Flashbacks'

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 09:57 IST

A Twilight reboot is in the works at Lionsgate.

The Twilight saga is being adapted into a TV series but fans are not happy about the reboot.

The Twilight Saga is being turned into a TV series over at Lionsgate and it looks like yet another generation is about to get obsessively invested in the love lives of vampires. Stephenie Meyer, the author of the best-selling books, is expected to be involved in the TV adaption, though it’s yet to be determined if the series will be a remake of the books or if it will pursue a different offshoot, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Twilight fandom has continued in corners of the Internet even though stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have moved on a long time ago. However, a lot of people on Twitter are less than enthused at the news. With a Harry Potter series also in the works, many are questioning if there’s a lack of creative impetus in the entertainment industry. Some have also argued that it would be tough for the TV series to outdo the OG Edward-Bella-Jacob saga featuring Robert, Kristen and Taylor Lautner.

Here’s hoping all Team Edward and Team Jacob fans can peacefully coexist this time around.

