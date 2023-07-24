Twitter Becomes X: A Look at Evolution of Logos and Death of Blue Bird

Twitter is going through a massive transformation as its owner Elon Musk has revealed a few ambitious plans. With this, Musk unveiled the new logo of the micro blogging site. With the coming of ‘X’, Twitter’s new logo, the blue bird has been ditched. According to reports, the first Twitter logo was unveiled in 2005 and it comprised a slimy, green color. However, after a period of five years, it was changed into baby blue. Then, in a few years the blue bird was incorporated into the logo. For those who don’t know, the iconic blue bird is known as the Larry Bird.

Also Read: UK Woman Fired For Using Phone At Job, Says She ‘Already Informed’ Her Boss About It

It went through a couple of redesigns and got converted into what we know today. However, with Musk’s agenda to transform, it is finally time to bid adieu to our beloved blue bird. But before that, let’s take a look at the iconic Twitter logo evolution.

2005 to 2006: The Original Twitter Logo

2006 to 2010: Baby Blue Takes Over

2010 to 2012: Introduction of The Iconic Bird

2012 to 2023: Redesigning The Blue Bird

2023: Elon Musk Introduces ‘X’ Logo

Meanwhile, not many know but Twitter’s potential new logo takes Musk back to his tech entrepreneur days when he was just 28-years-old and had aspirations to launch an online banking company in 1999. According to a popular author Walter Isaacson, the infatuation of Musk with the name X.com can be traced back long in the history. His experience at Scotiabank had convinced him that the industry was ripe for disruption. As a result, in March 1999, he founded X.com.

Also Read: Elon Musk Renames Twitter to ‘X’ and Folks are Not ‘X-cited’ About ‘Needless’ Change

“His concept for X.com was grand. It would be a one-stop everything-store for all financial needs: banking, digital purchases, checking, credit cards, investments, and loans. Transactions would be handled instantly, with no waiting for payments to clear. His insight was that money is simply an entry into a database, and he wanted to devise a way that all transactions were securely recorded in real time," Isaacson wrote on Twitter.