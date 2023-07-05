Twitter Cracks Up After Man Accidentally Orders Condom To Mom's Address

It is always recommended to check your delivery address twice before placing an order. Cross-checking avoids any scope of confusion during the delivery process. Unfortunately, one man learned this lesson the hard (and hilarious) way. In a story that has taken Twitter by storm, the man mistakenly ordered a pack of condoms via Swiggy’s Instamart to his old house address. Turned out, his mother was on the receiver’s end.

The tweet was shared by the man’s sibling who uploaded the photograph of his ordered item online. While doing so the sibling wrote, “Looks like my brother forgot to change the address because my mom just received his Instamart order."

Looks like my brother forgot to change the address because my mom just received his instamart order💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BmZbLyEAtr— elena (@elena4yo) July 4, 2023

The hilarious yet nightmarish instance has prompted a barrage of rib-trickling remarks from Twitteratis. While some are checking up on the well-being of the man, many are curious to know the climax of the viral story. Poking fun at the amusing turns of events, a user joked, “Now your brother is missing."

Now your brother is missing 💀😂— || SIMPLE BOY⚡❤ || 🧊 (@phenomenal2010) July 4, 2023

A section of the internet demanded the sibling to share the aftermath of the story. “What happened after this incident? You have my attention," asked another user.

what happened after this incident? you have my attention .— Raj (@RajxGhoshal) July 4, 2023

One more person who theorized that the sibling must have become the idol child of the family asked, “How does it feel to be the only so-called ‘good child’ in the house?"

How does it feel to be the only so called “good child” in the house???— Akshayyy (@PeddiwarAkshay) July 4, 2023

There were also those who recommended how the man can manoeuvre his way through the mistake in a smart manner. A user suggested, “He should make a complaint against Instamart for sending the wrong item and stick to his claim that he ordered something else, not this."

😂 he should make complain against instamart for sending wrong item and stick to his claim that he ordered something else not this.— Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) July 4, 2023

Another wished, “He should have realized this earlier. At least he could have begged the delivery guy to not deliver it to the house."

I wish he would have realised this earlier. Atleast he could have begged the delivery guy to not deliver it to the house. 😭— ICECREAM 🍨 (@idevyanimakhija) July 5, 2023

One more jokingly asked, “Bro is he still at home or is he homeless now."

Bro is he still at home or is he homeless now 😂— Yavar Ali Khan (@KhanYavar) July 4, 2023

The viral tweet has been viewed by more than three lakh users on Twitter.

Notably, a similar mistake from the delivery man’s end can have a totally different outcome. Previously, the story of a man who ordered chips and ice cream for his kids from Instamart went viral online. The customer ended up receiving a condom from Swiggy.