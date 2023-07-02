'Twitter Down' Memes Hit The Blue Bird App After Global Outage Cause Trouble For Users

The micro-blogging site suffered an outage on Saturday when several users globally reported issues. People were unable to refresh their feeds and access their tweets. According to Down Detector, approximately 4,000 users in the US reported issues with Twitter during the outage. #WTF Twitter, Twitter Down, Oh Twitter tags started trending on social platforms.

With so many of them running to Twitter to tell Twitter that Twitter is down, memes started surfacing as users got no chill. Check out how Twitter down memes loaded up the social media site after users complained about not being able to ‘load’ it temporarily.

Twitter Down now Elon Musk trying to fix the problem be like#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/7OeWprN7CJ— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) March 1, 2023

Whenlife goes down Twitter goes down pic.twitter.com/k1SyErDOMj — (@VenkaT_PawanisT) July 2, 2023

twitter is still down bro pic.twitter.com/sAWKHEIzQL— (@archiveofyjgw) July 2, 2023

me realizing i wont be able to see fujimoto's food updates or yaoi recommendations if twitter shuts down pic.twitter.com/Bh3XBynpSH— sugar ☕️ (@mcsugarcane_) July 2, 2023

me, when twitter was down!pic.twitter.com/kcC2Qv4qvX— Jeet Shah (@Mostly_Momentum) July 2, 2023

i feel like twitter being down is like a message to all of us to like get a life or something but no thanks pic.twitter.com/UAFj3IRI1J— ITF (@lauraslayed) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter also went down early in the month of February, aling with Instagram and Facebook as all of them crashed at once, leaving users with glitches and technical issues. For the bluebird app, the problem began when they tried sending a tweet but received a message that read, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets". The outage, however, was reported as one of its first since Elon Musk’s takeover.