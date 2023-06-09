Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift

The entire episode of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift has been making headlines. It all started when an unverified tweet claimed that the Punjabi actor-singer went on a dinner date with American pop star Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch,” read the tweet. Diljit decided to respond to the tweet, as he wrote, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There’s a thing called privacy)."

Ever since this entire episode, Twitter has been flooded with memes. While some are sharing hilarious videos, others are asking what about Kylie.

DILJEET sending voice notes to Taylor like https://t.co/1bRKUUqx6o pic.twitter.com/utcIOP7Ot8— Jazbati Jalebi (@Jazbatijalebiii) June 8, 2023

diljit and taylor after dining together at vancouver restaurant pic.twitter.com/fGRGl62HzX— vipin (@djfrankkie) June 8, 2023

Diljit and taylor talking stage pic.twitter.com/Sj7TGtB3hk— malku (@atayyyf) June 8, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift after dining together in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/xwQQ7iNpTA— zee (@zee_madlad) June 8, 2023

Leaked footage of Diljit and Taylor from vancouver restaurant pic.twitter.com/56q9eITgI6— Phunny hai (@phunnyhaii) June 8, 2023

Between Lover by Diljit Dosanjh and Lover by Taylor Swift, lies all of my musical ethos ✨ pic.twitter.com/hxmhIFLP91— Amya (@uffamya) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila, who was tragically assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers.