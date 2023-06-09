CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Flooded With Memes After Diljit Reacts to Reports of Being 'Touchy' With Taylor Swift. (Image: News18)

After news of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift being 'touchy' at a restaurant in Canada went viral, Twitter was flooded with memes.

The entire episode of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift has been making headlines. It all started when an unverified tweet claimed that the Punjabi actor-singer went on a dinner date with American pop star Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada. “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch,” read the tweet. Diljit decided to respond to the tweet, as he wrote, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There’s a thing called privacy)."

Ever since this entire episode, Twitter has been flooded with memes. While some are sharing hilarious videos, others are asking what about Kylie.

Here have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila, who was tragically assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers.

