Twitter Gives A Thumbs Up To Bengaluru Landlady Who Made Kimchi For Tenant

In Korean culture, Kimchi isn’t just a side dish but a way of living life. Prepared by fermenting vegetables with seasonings of salt, red pepper powder, onions, garlic, ginger, and salted fish, it holds a special place in Korean cuisine. It isn’t a surprise that over the years, Kimchi’s popularity has skyrocketed across continents. Now, a viral Twitter story about a landlady and her tenant is serving proof of how Kimchi can bring people together. It was just a passing comment made by the tenant about his liking for the Korean side dish. But this Bengaluru woman did not leave the opportunity to turn it into a warm welcome gift for her occupant.

The landlady in question prepared a batch of the side dish and stored it in their refrigerator before leaving the apartment. She also shared a photograph of the dish on social media jokingly asking for an award for being the best landlord. “I made a 1 kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. Is there a best landlord award I can apply for," wrote the woman alongside the photo. Take a look at it here:

I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for) pic.twitter.com/xsjjthKkJJ — Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

The sweet story quickly began gaining traction on Twitter leaving some to demand the recipe and a few wondering, “What if they (tenant) don’t like Kimchi?" In a subsequent tweet, the landlord clarified, “He told (he liked Kimchi) in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift."

Haha, he told he did in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift 🙂— Squibsters (@squibsters) July 5, 2023

Twitteratis did not seem sure where to get an award for the landlord but many wished to be their tenant. One asked, “But how do I apply to be your tenant?"

idk that, but how do i apply to be your tenant?— woke goblin (@formrpessimist) July 5, 2023

A curious user enquired, “I would love to have the recipe from you."

I would love to have the recipe from you 🙏🏻🔥🙏🏻— Felix Williams (@jusstfelix) July 5, 2023

One more expressed, “Find me a landlord like this please."

Find me a landlord like this pls 🥲— Pooja Rohra (@pooshyaaa7) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, a user was just mesmerized just seeing the picture, “That looks so delicious."

That looks so delicious 🤤— why_soo_sanskari (@ShraddhaTank8) July 5, 2023

There were also those who went on to brag about their own landlord, “Nice but the best landlord is mine who didn’t increase rent for the last 4 years."

Nice..but best landlord is mine who didn't increase rent last 4years 🙂— Sona (@oshopping103) July 6, 2023

The viral story has been viewed by more than forty thousand users on Twitter.

