'Twitter Help Me Find Him': How Aerocity Woman's 'Publicity Request' Turned into Viral Meme

A woman recently achieved viral fame after she took to Twitter seeking assistance in locating a man she had encountered at a cafe in Aerocity, New Delhi. Accompanying her plea was a tweet featuring a photo of a man dressed in black, facing away from the camera. Her tweet read, “Looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. He was kinda ripped, in a black shirt, and had nice eyes… Wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me. Twitter do your thing and help me find him."

looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. he was kinda ripped, in a black shirt and had nice eyes…wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/4Yid5p1ofc — manjari (@manjaribinnani) May 4, 2023

While her tweet gained significant attention, it was later revealed that the two individuals were already connected on social media, and their actions were part of a deliberate “publicity request." Having achieved the desired level of visibility, the incident has now sparked a trend on Twitter, with users imitating the woman’s original tweet and turning it into a meme phenomenon.

He is liking ur posts from last one year. U didn't notice? Bache play smart next time good for entertainment though pic.twitter.com/63w6TV8fUQ — ਮਾਹੀ  (@MahE_1304) May 4, 2023

The trend has, thus, prompted a flurry of activity on Twitter, with users eagerly joining in by sharing photos of their favourite personalities sitting in a restaurant or cafe. From popular celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Christian Bale from “The Dark Knight Rises," Tom Hiddleston from “The Night Manager," Jenna Ortega from “Wednesday," to Sara Tendulkar, people have flooded the platform with a diverse range of images.

looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. he was kinda ripped, wore light blue tshirt and had nice eyes…wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/fFkac53uLO — rushie (@rushdalchawal) May 6, 2023

looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. he was kinda ripped, in a pink shirt and had nice eyes…wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/rcrc0iFFQ3 — Abhishek dutta (@uthale_re_baba) May 6, 2023

Looking for this guy who brought me coffee in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 PM. He was kinda ripped, in a blue jacket and dark blue Tee and had nice eyes, wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz the cafe lady kept yelling at me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/ZyOqQGd0db — Wiccan (@mikasium) May 7, 2023

looking for this girl who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. She was kinda hot, in a black skirt and had nice eyes…wanted to talk to her, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find her pic.twitter.com/lzEHziXNOm — cheekoo (@Shobhitontwt) May 4, 2023

Looking for this girl who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. She was kinda chubby, in a black and white colour sweater and had beautiful eyes…wanted to talk to her, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find her pic.twitter.com/b9HExUUHhJ — Bruce Wayne (@GothamSaviourMe) May 7, 2023

No doubt, the trend has resulted in a plethora of pictures being shared on the platform, with Twitterati enthusiastically participating in the fun.

looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. he was kinda ripped, wore light black tshirt and had nice eyes…wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/aAE7XhzPKT — ‍♀️ (@rashf10rd) May 7, 2023

so today when i went out to get a pasta in Aerocity cafe around noon there was this girl who was giving creepy stares to me and seemed kinda she was late for somethingplease twitter do your thing help me find her so that i can block her — mahesshhh (psychopath) #nsfw (@expirebel) May 4, 2023

looking for this hot guy who was on the rooftop of an Aerocity cafe today and our eyes met. he was kinda ripped, in a black leather jacket and had nice eyes. wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/47SXm7H525 — Avg music enjoyer/ (@ChanelJii) May 7, 2023

Looking for this guy who brought me coffee in an Aerocity cafe today around 10 am. He was kinda ripped, in a beige jacket and white Tee and had nice eyes, wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz the cafe lady kept yelling at me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/RBNizV6j3n — Messy (@ThadiMeesha) May 7, 2023

When the woman named Manjhari initially shared her tweet, some individuals criticised her for allegedly ‘stalking’ a guy and posting his pictures without his consent. For a while, the situation appeared genuine, and even the guy in question, Sumit Talwar, responded to the tweet. However, as time passed, numerous tweets started emerging, revealing that the entire incident was orchestrated to garner online attention. Despite the revelation, it’s interesting to see how the incident has now transformed into a meme trend that continues to entertain users on the platform!

