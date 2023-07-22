Twitter is Furious Over Auschwitz Analogy in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal'

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been released and the reviews don’t seem to be that impressive. The movie is centered around the journey of Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), who is a small-town high school history teacher, and his newlywed wife Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) who decide to go on a second World War trail across Europe by visiting Poland, the Netherlands, and Germany due to an incident in Ajjju’s life. Amid this, Tiwari has somehow managed to use World War-2 as a metaphor and the backdrop of the story. Many took to Twitter and explained how they did not understand the ‘Auschwitz’ reference in the film.

People also deemed the movie ‘insensitive’ because of a dialogue which mentions an Auschwitz-related analogy. The couple’s marital struggles have been compared to the horrific crimes against humanity faced by the Jews in Auschwitz. For those who don’t know, it was Nazi Germany’s largest concentration camp.

“An Auschwitz survivor’s story about his separation from his wife at the concentration camp makes Varun Dhawan realise what separation from your partner actually means. Bawaal is tone-deaf on so many levels,” wrote a Twitter user.

The meme writes itself: men writing about women in love pic.twitter.com/GD4PSA9GV5— Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) July 21, 2023

ok watched & wow it’s 100% worse than i thought pic.twitter.com/nbc4AH0r7C— getfilmy (@get_filmy) July 21, 2023

An Auschwitz survivor's story about his separation from his wife at the concentration camp makes Varun Dhawan realise what separation from your partner actually means.Bawaal is tone-deaf on so many levels. — gulab singh lakhan singh haryanewale (@IndieKnopfler) July 21, 2023

Comparing tribulations and problems in a marriage to Auschwitz mass genocide is the lowest a Bollywood movie has ever stooped to. If a Hollywood movie, it would have been cancelled forever. Wtf were the Amazon people smoking when they green lit this?#Bawaal #BawaalOnPrime— attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) July 21, 2023

