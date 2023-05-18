Twitter Just Can't Believe Raghav Chadha And Nick Jonas Are Now ‘Sadu Bhai’

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha recently exchanged rings in a dreamy and intimate engagement ceremony in Delhi on May 13. From the moment the dating rumours started swirling, they have captured everyone’s attention and dominated the town’s conversations. And when they finally made their engagement official through matching Instagram posts, the internet exploded with their love-filled pictures from the ceremony. People couldn’t help but gush over their undeniable chemistry and shower them with heartfelt congratulations. But wait, there’s a hilarious twist! Some couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that Raghav Chadha and American singer Nick Jonas are now “Sadu bhai (Brother-in-law)." Yes, you read that right! The revelation has ignited a wildfire of hilarious reactions on Twitter, with users playfully pointing out the unexpected connection. Love, laughter, and a dash of surprise – this engagement story has got it all!

The internet is now buzzing with amusement as users have discovered the newfound connection between AAP leader Raghav Chadha and global sensation Nick Jonas. One user couldn’t contain their surprise, exclaiming, “Just realized Raghav Chadha & Nick Jonas are now related to each other!" The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag “Rishtedari," perfectly capturing the quirky twist of fate.

Just Realized Raghav Chadha & Nick Jonas Are Now Related To Each Other #Rishtedari 👀— Vaibhav Mathur (@MrVaibhavMathur) May 14, 2023

A social media user took to Twitter to express their astonishment, stating, “When Nick Jonas and Raghav Chadha can be brother-in-laws, anything is possible - brave new world."

when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother in laws, anything is possible - brave new world— pd @ 17/150 (@pavspeaks) May 15, 2023

A comment read, “I still cannot believe that Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are relatives now, it’s spooky.”

i still cannot believe that raghav chadha and nick jonas are relatives now, it's spooky— Aayushi Sharma (@Hazel_lass) May 17, 2023

Many cracked a joke that being brother-in-laws both Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas can talk about the arrangements by the Chopra family, behind their backs, on any occasion. One user jokingly wrote, “Raghav Chadha is now the Saadu bhai of Nick Jonas. Both will bitch about the arrangement at any family wedding at the Chopra’s. ‘Itna macchar kaat raha hai, room mein kacchhua chhaap bhi nahi hai batayiye.’”

Raghav Chadha is now the Saadu bhaai of Nick Jonas. Both will bitch about the arrangement at any family wedding at the Chopra’s.“इतना मच्छर काट रहा है, रूम में कछुआ छाप भी नहीं रखा है बताइए” — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 14, 2023

A few claimed that there is a possibility that Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas will be seen in one frame while attending their family events on various occasions. And this is something that people never imagined. A user tweeted, “Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas on family ceremonies in one frame. Now that’s a sight one couldn’t have ever predicted.”

raghav chadha and nick jonas on family ceremonies in one frame. now that’s a sight one couldnt have ever predicted— . (@kohoeli) May 14, 2023

In response to this tweet, a person pointed out that even Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, wife of Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, is also related through extended family. The user commented, “Raghav Chaddha and Sophie Turner are part of an extended family as well!”

Raghav Chaddha and Sophie Turner part of an extended family as well !— Prithvi (@Puneite_) May 14, 2023

multiverse of madness— . (@kohoeli) May 14, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha kept their relationship under wraps until they exchanged rings at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, leaving their fans pleasantly surprised. In contrast, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2018, set against the beautiful backdrop of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Both couples have now become the talk of the town, with their love stories capturing the hearts and imaginations of people worldwide.