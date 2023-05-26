Twitter Thread on High School Incidents Has People Remembering Some 'Uncanny' Stories

Thinking about high school always fills us up with a wave of nostalgia. While most are good memories, sometimes there are also controversial incidents that we cannot forget. Twitter user Jeffery Perkins took to the micro blogging site and started a discussion on the same. He put out a question asking people, “What was “the incident” at your high school?"

Seems like this question brought back many memories for people and they can’t stop remembering it. While some are spooky, others are just controversial.

Below his question, Perkins shared his memory as he wrote, “my incident was one day in front of the whole cafeteria the baddest girl in school made a big announcement that she was asking me to prom. when I went up to accept her invitation she threw a cake in my face and everyone laughed at me. and then somehow I got a detention for it." Here is the viral tweet:

What was “the incident” at your high school? pic.twitter.com/jtYbTMSvx7— Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) May 23, 2023

The tweet has over 18 million views and tons of responses. “guy on his way to paris for the senior trip starting freaking out onboard, saying the plane was gonna explode so he had to be removed. the plane really did explode but then all those students that got off starting dying in these super freak accidents," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “we had this thing called the “cheese touch", there was a rotten piece of cheese near the school and one day someone touched it and gave people the “cheese touch", some kid gave it to a dutch kid who was moving back to switzerland and we never had it again, until greg touched it."

Here are a few responses:

Teacher used to make us jerk each other off whenever someone got a question wrong in class😭 and I was an eeeeediot growing up— Ant💫 (@jeshvs) May 23, 2023

We snapped for the senior prank, Class of 2014, they threatened to not let any of us walk the stage but still no one snitched and we all walked 😂 pic.twitter.com/j4Jb4PQfTP— Basic Beats (@RiffRinse) May 25, 2023

A girl got her first period in class and there was so much blood on the bench she sat and her back was red and we weren't much aware of it and she didn't come to school for weeks and even after she did, she was isolated and made fun of. She changed schools. https://t.co/Kqs5WgVsB1 — banganpalli’s e-advocate (@sillycushion) May 26, 2023

a kid beat up the principal (this was literally 3 weeks ago) https://t.co/FEI5hI8VlB— dane county stan (@ZFlawles1s) May 26, 2023

One time there was this girl who was bullied because she was so shy and kind of weird but anyways at prom a few kids poured a bunch of pigs blood on her when she was voted queen and then she freaked out and used her telekenetic powers to kill everyone https://t.co/sS1GQMr1k0— salem ★ (@v4mpcaIs) May 26, 2023

What is your memory?