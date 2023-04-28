Twitter Thread On How Ali Sethi, Diljit Dosanjh Represented Their Culture at Coachella is Now Viral

This year, Indian singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh and Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi were among South Asian performers debuting at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Both of them set the stage on fire with their performances. They did not only showcased their talent but also represented their culture with the way they chose to dress. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral elaborates on the same. Twitter user, ‘Unknown wanderer’ took to the micro-blogging site and explained how both of them ‘represented their culture’.

The user mentioned how Diljit chose the “raw ethnic Punjabi look fused with some elements of modernity, while Ali went for something that closely resembled with Mughals." He further elaborated as to how this speaks volumes about their target core audience. “Another major difference is Diljit sells himself as someone who doesn’t know English and he doesn’t care.. his image is that of a rustic Punjabi comfortable in his skin. That’s his target audience," he mentioned. Here is the viral thread:

It was interesting to note how Ali Sethi & Diljit chose to represent their culture (when both are ethnically Punjabis).Diljit chose the raw ethnic Punjabi look fused with some elements of modernity, while Ali went for something that closely resembled with Mughals. pic.twitter.com/UJW3M7ndMI — Unknown wanderer (@insidebajwa) April 26, 2023

It speaks not only about how they've structured their identities but also about what they think their core target audiences have structured their identities.This also reflected in their performances. (Not an objective critique, just opinions based on observations). — Unknown wanderer (@insidebajwa) April 26, 2023

Another major difference is Diljit sells himself as someone who doesn't know English and he doesn't care.. his image is that of a rustic Punjabi comfortable in his skin.That's his target audience. I doubt if any Lehnda Punjab singer can dare signal that about Urdu/English. — Unknown wanderer (@insidebajwa) April 27, 2023

The thread, which is now viral, has over 229K views. “The Punjabi identity is much more than bhangra, lassi/paye and just the whole macho thing," wrote a person. Another person mentioned, “Ali is known to be a flamboyant dresser Like another Punjabi Ranvir Singh Also there is no one Punjabi Uniform There is a cosmopolitan side to Punjab Lahore was a favorite city of the Mughals … Sometimes overthinking is unnecessary like him or hate him Ali was being Ali."

I cannot imagine Ali sethi in that traditional punjabi look.Diljit? Yes!So many other, yes!But not Ali S.I mean, he can, and it's fine. But just a little hard to imagine. https://t.co/GEI0dGVq6m— Lilith🗄 (@yoMamaLilith) April 27, 2023

To me it looks like Diljit tried too hard to be the uber macho man. Ali is fine, not trying too hard, comfortable in his skin- that’s the vibe i get from himanyway. Suitable to his music too. https://t.co/Bh9GTslw2X— DisgruntledAandolanjeevi #DestroyTheAadhaar (@SanskariStree) April 27, 2023

Ali sethi is a TOTALLY different style of singer, his genre, target audience is very different to that D-jeet https://t.co/pCq6RfLu9r— Damn son (@Bigboiii101) April 27, 2023

Unrelated but nobody other than Diljit could pull off a short sleeved kurta with such panache. Have seen our Faisalabadi brethren try it and uniformly fail. https://t.co/dqw6Jz8YXB— Comrade Xill-e-Ilahi (@XilleIlahi) April 27, 2023

Coachella happens to be one of the biggest and most popular live music events in the world.

Read all the Latest News here