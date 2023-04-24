Twitter User Bashes Sabyasachi Model in Newspaper Ad, Schooled Over 'Sexist' Tweet

A Twitter user is getting schooled after criticising a model who posed for designer Sabyasachi in a newspaper ad. Of late, some people have been trolling models hired by the brand for not smiling. As if asking women around one to “smile more" was not enough already, the same unsolicited advice is now being meted out to models for luxury brands as well. Notably, this form of “criticism" tends to be primarily made against female models, too.

For the uninitiated, models are supposed to maintain neutral expressions so as not to take away from the products they are supposed to advertise. Sharing the Sabyasachi ad, the Twitter user in question wrote, “Imagine seeing this face when you pick up your newspaper first thing in the morning…" Apart from the casual sexism, people also questioned if the OP was being colourist towards the model, which he denied in a tweet.

Imagine seeing this face when you pick up your newspaper first thing in the morning… pic.twitter.com/bA18h0rBeE— Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) April 22, 2023

Typical Indian males. They want women to always smile, wear a bindi, lots of make up and make YOU feel comfortable. It’s not about the artists, art, subtleties of expression or emotion. Wake up. The world doesn’t revolve around you and women don’t exist to make YOU happy! https://t.co/hnl1DTqDuY— Bloody Stree ♀️❤️‍🔥👩‍🔬 (@BloodyStree) April 23, 2023

That model has been chosen for her own face, features & poise at less than half the age of someone who now claims he didn't like the presentation,which is by a designer whose work is sought after by top buyers which is why he can afford the front page of India's top selling https://t.co/IEUuXJe318 — Ayub Dawood (@AyubDawood9) April 23, 2023

isn't that literally a very fundamental part of their communication that they want the modern woman to be confident and not smile all the time to please others. Khud ka ad banaa le itni pareshaani hai toh https://t.co/u2tigTLN30— blaughsemy (@proklivity) April 23, 2023

I know this girl personally, and I know what caste she belongs to. The comments are full of baseless assumptions and it is a simple enough proof that subtle forms of casteism and racism still perpetuate over the most trivial things even today. https://t.co/W0ImnRvFvo— Anonyo (@teatasterwannab) April 23, 2023

Just another day of casual misogyny on Indian Twitter.

Read all the Latest News here