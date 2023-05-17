Twitter User Feels No Actress 'Left a Mark' Like Katrina Kaif, Leaves Bollywood Fans Arguing

A Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and said that no other actress has left a mark like Katrina Kaif. The actress indeed has time and again impressed fans with her acting skills. However, seems like not everyone agrees with the statement. Twitter user Himesh took to the blue bird app and wrote, “I don’t think any actress has left a mark in action the way #KatrinaKaif has. Her action block in #TigerZindaHai is the best ever for a female star in Hindi." He is a film journalist.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the film Boom and since she has acted in over 45 films. Also, she has won several awards and accolades for her work.

I don't think any actress has left a mark in action the way #KatrinaKaif has. Her action block in #TigerZindaHai is the best ever for a female star in Hindi pic.twitter.com/L3KkMtty5h— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 16, 2023

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 500K views and tons of responses. “Obvio … #KatrinaKaif is worthy of being called Action Queen of Hindi Cinema … After Madhuri mam she is most famous . wait nd watch #Tiger3," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly the last female superstar of Bollywood. She completely ruled the 2000’s and 2010’s, and her ground level popularity and fanbase are unparalleled.

And of course, she is also the action queen of Indian cinema!!"

“watch mardaani2 Rani Mukerji left a mark in action all the way," suggested another Twitter user. “Priyanka is good in citadel, too. Should do more action films!" mentioned another user.

Samantha Prabhu in Family man ✍️— Wellu (@Wellutwt) May 16, 2023

DP in Pathaan clear by a mile— Sagar (@SRKsArmour) May 16, 2023

Obvio … #KatrinaKaif is worthy of being called Action Queen of Hindi Cinema … After madhuri mam she is most famous nd biggest lead . Just wait nd watch #Tiger3 https://t.co/dJnYA1rKcH— Tigress ZOYA (@Soulfulqueenkay) May 17, 2023

watch mardaani2 Rani Mukerji left a mark in action all the way. https://t.co/pR5s4ZkmKS— Raghava (@Raghava4mahesh) May 16, 2023

them when ppl prefer zoya over rubin pic.twitter.com/pmT8duQCll https://t.co/a9lk0bafgC— n •ᴗ•‍♀️ (@afgjalebi) May 16, 2023

top videos

facts and anyone that tries to say otherwise is just in denial https://t.co/HrPiuN25h4— . (@Anoncqueen101) May 16, 2023

What do you think?