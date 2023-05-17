CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter User Feels No Actress 'Left a Mark' Like Katrina Kaif, Leaves Bollywood Fans Arguing
2-MIN READ

Twitter User Feels No Actress 'Left a Mark' Like Katrina Kaif, Leaves Bollywood Fans Arguing

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

May 17, 2023

New Delhi, India

Twitter User Feels No Actress 'Left a Mark' Like Katrina Kaif. (Image: News18)

Twitter User Feels No Actress 'Left a Mark' Like Katrina Kaif. (Image: News18)

Twitter user says Katrina Kaif is the only actress who has left a mark in the industry, leaves people arguing.

A Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and said that no other actress has left a mark like Katrina Kaif. The actress indeed has time and again impressed fans with her acting skills. However, seems like not everyone agrees with the statement. Twitter user Himesh took to the blue bird app and wrote, “I don’t think any actress has left a mark in action the way #KatrinaKaif has. Her action block in #TigerZindaHai is the best ever for a female star in Hindi." He is a film journalist.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the film Boom and since she has acted in over 45 films. Also, she has won several awards and accolades for her work.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 500K views and tons of responses. “Obvio … #KatrinaKaif is worthy of being called Action Queen of Hindi Cinema … After Madhuri mam she is most famous . wait nd watch #Tiger3," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly the last female superstar of Bollywood. She completely ruled the 2000’s and 2010’s, and her ground level popularity and fanbase are unparalleled.

And of course, she is also the action queen of Indian cinema!!"

“watch mardaani2 Rani Mukerji left a mark in action all the way," suggested another Twitter user. “Priyanka is good in citadel, too. Should do more action films!" mentioned another user.

    May 17, 2023
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 16:12 IST