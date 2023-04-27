Twitter User Says She Survived in Mumbai on Rs 23K Salary, Slammed for 'Romanticising' Low Pay

Being a freshly employed person in any Indian city involves a double whammy that most don’t experience till that point of life. Balancing your work life on bitterly low pay and simultaneously maintaining your personal/social life involves running through several hoops every single day. Voicing her frustration with the same, a Twitter user recently wrote, “Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you’ll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families!"

Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families! — Medha Ganti (@mehhh_duh) April 25, 2023

Though most people empathised with the situation, some tried to normalise living on low pay and claimed that one would be better for it. “Okay controversial opinion but there’s an upside to taking a hit on your lifestyle and living in a metro on a tight budget. It is an important part of growing up. You learn budgeting, side hustles, jugaad.. Things you won’t learn in your parents’ protective bubbles," one Twitter user wrote in part of a thread. She clarified that jobs with bitterly low salaries meant to gatekeep were not the subject of her thread. Read the full thread here:

I have survived on 23K/month in Mumbai in 2017. Without decent food. Without an AC. Slightly easier because I didn't grow up with an AC at home, but it was still a major lifestyle downgrade. And I am better because of it.— ✍️‍‍♀️ (@noheeriye) April 26, 2023

However, many people pointed out that the “hustle culture" might prove to be counterproductive to people. The extremely low salaries also mean that people without financial backing from their families cannot take those jobs at all. The person defending “hustle culture", however, mentioned that she was talking about financially privileged people.

You will justify corporate slavery for life "experiences" Living wage milke bhi khud ke decision lena seek sakte ho,bilkul road pe aake rhne ki zarurat nahi hai Life lessons ke lie exclusively majboori creat krne ki zarurat nahi hai https://t.co/jECOQQpOyD— हैं??⁷ (@borajibolalaa) April 27, 2023

This is an option only for people who have that protective bubble (which is still around to go back to anytime) otherwise it gives you mental and chronic illnesses, it sets you back by years, it changes life-plans, ruins ambition https://t.co/KPM2IXLO3b— anna (@annaverbee) April 26, 2023

Did the same in delhi and I am not better because of it. I am bitter and hateful and I was so resentful at the time that everyone hated me and I had no friends. My mental health issues were horrible. My anger issues were shit. 23k is inhuman and we should stop normalising it. https://t.co/iIOjfzabnX — Shivangi ️‍ (@sheevaangii) April 26, 2023

my friend couldn't visit a therapist for a long time because of her low pay. stop romanticizing such things. if you see an upside to things like these, it probably comes from a place of privilege. https://t.co/6VQR0zq7D2— midnight rain. (@sabrannnn) April 26, 2023

It’s an important discussion, but are the corporates listening? At the end of the day, capitalism offers growth to one class of people and bleeds the other class dry.

