Twitter User Shares Deleted Scene From 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' As Movie Completes 10 Years

Padukone starrer is not just a treat for fans but is also a beautiful movie about friendship and love stories. It was widely loved by all. Hard to believe, the movie recently completed a decade. Yes, you read that right! The movie has completed a total of 10 years.

On the occasion, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to Twitter and shared a deleted scene from the movie. The scene was supposed to be from the time when Naina, played by Deepika, and Bunny, played by Ranbir, are headed out to explore Udaipur. This scene shows Ranbir entering Deepika’s room before heading out. Right after entering, he realizes that Deepika is inside the washroom, having a shower. Making the most of the situation, he starts flirting with her only to realise that it was actually Deepika’s mom inside.

The trio then has breakfast together. “I always pick #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani as my comfort watch. It makes me laugh, cry, dance. Didn’t realise #YJHD has been doing this to me for 10yrs. A film about dreams, failures, f’ship, love, life & everything in b/w. Have you seen this deleted scene?” wrote Mimansa in the caption. Here, have a look for yourself:

I always pick #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani as my comfort watch. It makes me laugh, cry, dance. Didn't realise #YJHD has been doing this to me for 10yrsA film about dreams, failures, f'ship, love, life & everything in b/wHave you seen this deleted scene?#RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/66DUg2PPWl— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 30, 2023

top videos

Since being uploaded, the tweet has garnered over 5K views. Many also Retweeted the video.

Meanwhile, earlier, Ranbir talked about the plans of making YJHD 2 and revealed how the director Ayan Mukerji even had a ‘nice story’ for it. However, he then got occupied with Brahmastra series. “I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel,” Ranbir said as quoted by Indian Express. “Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years,” Ranbir shared.