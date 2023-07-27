Twitter User Takes Jibe At Sudha Murthy For Wearing 'Silk' Saree, Gets Slammed

Twitter user ‘Drunk Journalist’ took a jibe at Sudha Murthy for the recent controversy that has been surfacing. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the user posted an image of the renowned author wearing a green coloured silk saree. In the caption, he asked if she knows what these silk sarees are made out of. For those who don’t know, the remark was made in reference to Murthy’s revelation about carrying her own meals while traveling abroad. After this

statement, many people started trolling the author and she became the talk of social media.

Also Read: Sudha Murthy’s Encounter With Immigration Officer Has Turned into a Hilarious Twitter Trend

Does she know how the silk saree is made out of? pic.twitter.com/OJti0zKV6V— Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) July 26, 2023

The revelation was made during her recent appearance on the show, “Khaane Mein Kya Hai.” During the show, she confessed about being a pure vegetarian. With this, she also shared her biggest worry, which was, the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

However, it seems like the comment that Twitter user ‘Drunk Journalist’ made did not sit well with a lot of people on Twitter. Many took to the micro blogging site and slammed the author. “She is not eating the saree,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Classic non-veg talking about vegetarians.”

Here are a few remarks:

Please ask this after your hangover https://t.co/JaPaFQT9dn— ಕೊನೆ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ (@classic__hari) July 26, 2023

So people get hate for being vegetarian and following it What type of people we have here https://t.co/JMuECFtSik— Sachin (@sachinsanafan) July 26, 2023

She doesn’t eat her saree. — Vishnu (విష్ణు మూర్తి) (@vmurthy77) July 26, 2023

Forget about carrying the spoon, I will even not eat at a place where pork is being served. I don’t know why people are getting mad over her spoon remark.— Ahmad (@Xitter007) July 26, 2023

Yes but she doesn't eat them. So a vegetarian shouldn't be carrying a leather bag or wearing belt / shoes by your logic? I eat meat almost everyday, but if a vegetarian family member / guest doesn't like to use my utensils, I won't take it personally.— tweettrombone1 (@tweettrombone1) July 27, 2023

Also Read: Sudha Murthy Trolled for Saying She Carries Indian Food Abroad, Rishi Sunak Makes Surprise Entry

This is not the first time that the author has made headlines. Many instances of her leading a normal life have been a topic of discussion on social media. From sharing amusing anecdotes about an immigration officer not believing her son-in-law Rishi Sunak, to mentioning how she carries her own meals while traveling abroad, she has always been a subject of interest for many.