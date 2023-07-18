Twitter Users Are Deleting ‘Threads’ App, Here is All You Need to Know

Seems like the ‘Threads’ fever is over already as many people are finding Meta’s text app ‘boring’. The app created a buzz like no other with over a 100 million sign ups in less than a week. It was marketed as the ultimate rival to Twitter. However, now, it seems like the hype for the platform is only plummeting. Many people took to Twitter and expressed how ‘monotonous’ the app has become in just a few weeks.

“How are people enjoying threads? That app is so boring,” wrote a Twitter user. While another mentioned, “Is anyone else thinking…wow threads got really boring really fast?”

The whole threads app is getting boring now— Erica (@simplyericaaaa) July 18, 2023

Threads is so boring now. Can’t believe I left my bae Twitter for that app— Jan (@boduthakurufaa9) July 18, 2023

I would like to state for the record that threads is boring— Dayna Lynn Nuckolls (@PeoplesOracle) July 16, 2023

Threads is boring Boring = No competition to Twitter pic.twitter.com/IrO5NeLQab — Unwarp Men (@unwarpman) July 17, 2023

Is it just me or threads is kinda boring? All i see if “drop your handles”“Follow for follow”, asem oo— Aba Mina❣️ (@mina_winst) July 15, 2023

I really hope Zuck doesn’t take a lot of things from Twitter. I like that threads is “boring” like some people say. We don’t need another Twitter. We need another Twitter without the noise, madness and distractions.— habi (@habeelz) July 17, 2023

Threads is the most boring thing to happen to social media since Google Plus— Amy Charlotte Kean (@keano81) July 17, 2023

What could be the reason behind this sudden change of mind? Many reports claim Threads had around 49 million daily active users when it launched around July 7. It has now dropped by half to 23 million. Data analyst firm SensorTower also noticed a massive drop in the numbers of users not logging into Threads after the first week. Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri has claimed that Threads will not promote newsy content. Meaning the platform only consists of people from your circuit, and everyone else will be followed from scratch.

Also, unlike Twitter, people cannot use this platform anonymously. This is because it is directly linked to Instagram. Twitter has earlier claimed that a massive chunk of its users are anonymous. On the other hand, Threads, for sure, is missing out on that section of the daily active users.

Will Threads overcome these hurdles or fail as a new app? We will let time tell.