Twitter Users Share 'Movie Screenshots' That Will Give You An Instant Heartbreak

Some movies are really close to your heart and you remember them scene by scene. So much so that even when you see an image of the scene, the entire thing plays in your head. Now, Twitter user ‘Tusshar Sasi’ took to the micro blogging site and put up a question which has sparked a discussion online. Taking to the blue bird app, he wrote, “What’s a movie screenshot that gives you instant heartbreak no matter when and where you see it?" With this, he posted an image of the Bollywood movie ‘Udaan’.

What's a movie screenshot that gives you instant heartbreak no matter when and where you see it? pic.twitter.com/N9Q0Nt1oMg— Tusshar Sasi (@FilmySasi) May 25, 2023

Many people agreed with Tusshar. One person wrote, “Udaan is the epitome of grey painting yearning for colors. Never felt anything like this before on 35mmscreen. Saw this movie three times in a week when it was released and made sure that everyone around me should be well aware of this masterpiece by bringing them to multiplex." There were also people who posted an image from their favourite movie.

Here, have a look for yourself:

This scene in dear zindagi where she opens up about her childhood https://t.co/sO9zxAdT82 pic.twitter.com/xA7GuDcZGY— Pooja (@pooh_25_) May 26, 2023

What’s a movie screenshot that gives you instant heartbreak no matter when and where you see it? https://t.co/RdzLaOOnld pic.twitter.com/ZWPQE4fgPx— தோழர் ஆதி (@RjAadhi2point0) May 26, 2023

In this scene, we realize Kalpana was richer than Sanjay. https://t.co/0e1amjbb5Y pic.twitter.com/BCqF9kGVNV— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) May 26, 2023

Dev's just about recovering from separation with Paro and forming, albeit reluctantly, a bond with Chanda. Then this scene, it hits him, she is who she is.. He is leaving, he's leaving his 'last hope', potentially to a point of no return.. 'Kahaan chali gyi h saali khushi' plays https://t.co/MGkoaeYORA pic.twitter.com/ek5rr4kmwS— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 26, 2023

Earlier, a Twitter thread which went viral listed all of such movies. Twitter user ‘Vivekk’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people, “Name an Indian movie which everyone should watch at least once." With this, he shared an image from the 2010 film ‘Udaan’. The tweet garnered tons of responses. For many people it was two of Amir Khan’s films, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘3 Idiots’. Many people also mentioned Deepika Padukone’s ‘Piku’.