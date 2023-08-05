'Twitter vs X' Memes Go Viral As Users Compare Old and New Version of Bluebird App

Elon Musk shook up the social media world recently with a daring move to rebrand his ownership of Twitter as ‘X’. This bold step marked an unprecedented name change for a major social media platform, especially one with millions of active users. Unfortunately, the transition hasn’t been smooth sailing, causing a wave of disappointment among the users. The alteration in terminology, such as replacing “tweets" with “posts," further hindered the acceptance of these changes.

This clash between preserving the platform’s original identity and embracing the new has sparked a flurry of ‘Twitter vs X’ memes on the platform. Users have taken popular figures from movies and TV shows, cleverly juxtaposing them with their less desirable counterparts to illustrate the contrast between the accepted and the rejected.

For instance, an Indian user joined the viral trend by juxtaposing Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic “OP" expression with a humorous look alike. Even the characters from the TV show ‘FRIENDS’, such as ‘Mondler’ (Monica and Chandler), were part of the trend, being compared with less favoured pairings like Chandler with Janice. This trend extended to include comparisons between Taylor Swift and her doppelgänger, as well as the characters Haley, Dylan, and Andy from ‘Modern Family’.

As this trend continued, more comparisons flooded in, each providing a humorous perspective on the transformation.

Take a Look:

Meanwhile, the rebranding has left Twitter fans somewhat unsettled. The cherished blue-and-white bird logo and the bird-themed terminology that had become synonymous with the platform are now being phased out. Despite the appearance of the term “tweets" and the birdhouse-shaped home button still present on the app, the X branding is set to be the platform’s new identity, as Musk methodically redefines Twitter’s digital and physical presence.

Also Read: ‘Worried it Was Twitter’: Man’s Response to ‘X’ App on Son’s Phone is Plot Twist No One Imagined

Although the website still retains its familiar Twitter.com address, the emergence of X.com hints at an imminent transformation. The once-prominent bird-themed branding has gradually disappeared, signaling the end of an era and the dawn of a new one under the X banner. As the transition continues, users and observers alike are left to ponder whether the X name will truly stick and how this transformation will shape the future of the platform. Till then, let the memes ‘talk’.