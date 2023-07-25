Twitter’s Hilarious 'Imagine Being Named After' Meme Trend Takes Puns to New Heights

Memes trend never goes out of fashion. It has become the modern-day currency of laughter and amusement on the internet. As the virtual world continuously evolves, new memes rise to prominence, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide. Among the vast sea of online humor, one latest meme has recently emerged on Twitter as a beacon of hilarity: “Imagine Being Named After." This lighthearted and entertaining trend has taken the internet by storm, leaving social media users in stitches.

What sets “Imagine Being Named After" apart from other memes is its versatility. The meme typically began with the phrase “Imagine being named after," followed by a comical scenario or a humorous observation, ranging from pop culture references to mundane everyday occurrences. Social media users have ingeniously incorporated popular TV shows, brands, apps, personalities, movies, historical events, and even random objects.

Take a look at the viral memes here:

Swiggy, a food delivery platform, humorously posted a map of Bikaner, a city in Rajasthan, with the caption “Imagine being named after bhujiya."

imagine being named after bhujiya pic.twitter.com/ISOcwf6XPh— Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 15, 2023

Likewise, a Twitter user shared a picture of the Statue of Liberty, accompanied by the caption “Imagine being named after a shoe company," referring to the popular Indian footwear brand Liberty Shoes Limited.

Imagine being named after a shoe brand. pic.twitter.com/flco5jJy4k— Dank Messi (@Dank_Messi) July 15, 2023

A picture of Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant was shared with the caption, “Imagine being named after a Hindu festival."

Imagine being named after a hindu festival pic.twitter.com/rrZysJjYtm— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) July 15, 2023

Then, we have Ratan Tata being named after a jewel.

Imagine being named after a jewel. pic.twitter.com/WJHvK1mAwH— Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) July 15, 2023

Famous historical monument India Gate “Imagined being named after a basmati rice."

Subway India also joined this trend and shared that they have been named after the subway trains.

imagine being named after a food chain 👀 pic.twitter.com/4DbdIPBxxB— Subway India (@SubwayIndia) July 16, 2023

imagine being named after a deadly disease pic.twitter.com/iY7nkQkjns— stuuti (@ihsmaim) July 15, 2023

imagine being named after a meme account pic.twitter.com/YqwJDg5VrB— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 17, 2023

Imagine being named after an App pic.twitter.com/YyeK9ya7t8— Susmita (@shhuushhh_) July 15, 2023

As the meme gains traction, it invites more and more people to join in the fun, adding their unique interpretations to the mix. It has become a wholesome source of laughter and positivity, bringing joy to people across the globe. This sense of community participation has propelled the meme to viral status, making it an unmissable part of internet culture.

Do let us know your favourite meme, which one made you laugh out loud the most, in the comment section.