Two Divorced US Women, Living As Platonic Spouses, Buy Bungalow Worth Rs 7 Crore

Don’t we all aim to live our lives on our terms? But these societal norms pressurise people to settle for a life that is far from what they have imagined. But two women in the USA broke the shackles of societal pressures and decided to buy their dream house on their terms.

Holly Harper from Washington DC has revealed that she bought a bungalow worth Rs 7 crore (USD 835,000) along with her friend, Herrin Hopper, after separating from her husband of 17 years and selling their family property. She explained that it was difficult for her to buy such a good place in the area on her self-employed, single-mom budget.

She added that she has a daughter and has always wanted a safe community to live in, like the one she has seen in her favourite TV shows. She added that she found her friend, who also got separated from her husband at the same time, and they both decided to buy the house together. Both women live together and have shared their spaces to buy their dream house.

Harper explained that they approached the arrangement ‘like choosing a platonic spouse.’ Before they started house hunting, they made sure they shared similar political outlooks, parenting styles, finances, and lifestyles. They also had to agree on what kind of property they wanted to buy together and a maximum budget.

They have also offered another unit of the bungalow to a single mom. She added that there are three moms and five children all living under the same roof with three dogs, two hamsters, and a gecko.

She added that they do face some difficulties sometimes, but the benefit of co-sharing the place outweighs its cons. She also said that the three moms share their cars, carpool together, host potlucks, babysit each other’s kids, and take their dogs out for a walk.

There has been a huge increase in the number of single parents in the USA. According to the census of 2022, 1.1 crore single parents are living with children under the age of 19. Among these, around 80% are found to have been raised by single moms.