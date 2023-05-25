Two Garden Lizards Fight Each Other at Ongole Collector's Office Nearly for 15 Minutes

The visitors at the collector’s office in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district were shocked to discover two garden lizards fighting in broad day light. The altercation lasted for about 15 minutes. The collector’s office in Ongole is surrounded by a variety of plants, animals, birds, and reptiles- making it a picture of greenery and biological richness. After visiting the collector’s office, one can feel calm and content. But not this time. It also appears that this was the first time that two garden lizards have engaged in life-or-death combat in the cover of vegetation.

One of the lizards was bleeding profusely after taking a serious beating from its rival. Although they reside in a cool building with a comfortable atmosphere, the temperature in Ongole, which can reach almost 40 degrees Celsius, may cause dehydration, suffocation, and irritation to garden lizards. It is thought that this is one of the causes of their prolonged fighting. The two were pulling each other’s tails and making tactical attempts to knock down their opponent throughout the battle.

Here is the video:

Moments later, they appear to have stopped fighting and reached an agreement all of a sudden. There was a friendly vibe between the two. The two became friends and vanished in the undergrowth as their initial animosity crumbled under the heat of the summer. The tragedy has demonstrated how no living thing on Earth can escape the emotional web.

Recently, a viral video of giant lizards engaging in a fight on the campus has both perplexed and entertained viewers, further adding to the campus’s allure.

The Indian monitor lizards that were recently caught on camera could be seen engaging in an unexpected physical altercation by the lakeside. The clip confused online viewers, some of whom mistakenly interpreted the fight as a display of affection. Nonetheless, many users found the rare sighting of the lizards to be both amusing and fascinating. Some humorously compared the situation to the intense competition during campus placements, while others joked about the unusual occurrence.