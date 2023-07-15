Two Minor Girls From Bihar’s Rohtas Elope To Get Married At Temple, Families Seek Help From Police

It may sound surprising but an unusual incident has come to light from Bihar in which two minor girls, who are childhood friends, recently eloped and got married. The incident has been reported from Rohtas district of the state.

Two minor girls, who had been close friends since childhood, fell in love and recently got married. They stated that they feel extreme affection for each other and want to stay together forever.

As they are neighbours, their family shares a special bond with each other, but without informing anyone, they eloped and chose to get married.

As per reports, since childhood, the two girls had been doing everything together, from taking tuition to playing, and going to school. Their parents couldn’t understand when their friendship turned into a romantic relationship, according to reports.

On June 1, one of the girls got married but after two weeks, she ran away from her in-laws’ place and returned to her home. Later, the girls went against their families and eloped. They got married at Siddha Shaktipeeth Bhaluni Bhavani Dham. After this, their families got to know about their marriage and reached out to Suryapura police station for locating the girls.

One of the girls is an undergraduate student, whereas the other one passed matriculation this year.

The Suryapura police station in charge Priya Kumari tried to explain to the girls and make them understand the reason why they can’t stay together, but they were scared to go back home fearing their parents might hurt them.

The police officer made the families sign on paper that they will not harm the girls. While leaving, they mentioned that they will be living together once they are adults. Their marriage cannot be legally recognised currently as they are minors.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality and petitions on legalising same-sex marriage are currently being heard in the apex court.