Two Ukrainian Sisters Detained For Twerking on Soldiers' Grave in Kyiv, Video Angers People

Social media platforms keep seeing new videos and images emerging on a regular basis. Now, a video which is currently going viral has sparked massive outrage online. It shows two Ukrainian women dancing and twerking on the graves of deceased soldiers. Immediately after the video went viral, the police located the women and detained them in Kyiv.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a user named ‘vl_lindermann’ on August 24. Later, however, the video was removed, and the user posted an apology on Instagram, saying that they were visiting their deceased father’s grave.

The video is now available on Telegram. It shows two Ukrainian women filming their dancing on the graves of deceased soldiers on Ukraine’s Independence Day. The frame shows the photos of the soldiers right next to them.

According to reports, the two women are sisters and they came to the cemetery to honour their father, who was killed near Izium during a battle between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in 2022. As per the official post from the Kyiv Police on Telegram, the women claimed that they did not see anything wrong with their actions. However, they acknowledged that posting the video was not right. The apology was later taken down.

Have a look:

