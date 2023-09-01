Two US Women, Who Talked For A Decade On Facebook, Meet And Decide To Get Married

There is no perfect age to fall in love. All around the world, people find love in the least expected places. Many still believe in the orthodox way of falling in love, while the younger generation relies a lot on dating apps. In the present time, we meet a lot of people online, and while some connections last, others are short-lived. But they are also trying to find a true connection that transcends all boundaries and differences. A similar situation happened in the USA, where two women who bonded on Facebook for almost a decade found love in each other and finally decided to get married.

Social media has played a major role in forming relationships and staying in touch with people. According to reports, Tracie Brown and Cheryl Parsa, who had been in touch with each other on Facebook for almost a decade, finally realised that they loved each other and decided to get married. The duo also realised that they lived just a few blocks away from each other in Dallas, Texas.

Reportedly, the two followed each other after looking at their business pages. Initially, they bonded over their work. Cheryl revealed that they had been Facebook friends for many years. She said, “It was Tracie who sent the initial friend request nine years ago, after first following my business page. We just commented on each other’s posts until five years ago, when I sent her a message saying I loved her energy, and that was our first interaction."

But the duo’s romance didn’t heat up until Texas was hit by a snowstorm that had affected Tracie. She was left shivering and freezing in the storm. Cheryl saw her post on Facebook and decided to invite her for food and warmth after seeing her condition. Cheryl revealed that she hugged her as soon as she saw her.

Gradually, the two started hanging out and decided to date each other. After seeing each other for almost six months, the couple made it official. Tracie and Cheryl got married three times: an official wedding, a wedding in LA, and one at their home.