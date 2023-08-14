UAE Astronaut Presents Breathtaking View Of The Himalayas From Space

With carpets of evergreen lush and picturesque views of lofty snow-clad mountain ranges, the Himalayas is home to some of the most spectacular high-altitude valleys. A haven for floral and fauna, it has tranquility and an unperturbed natural aura that makes it nothing less than a paradise for visitors. While the scenic view is mesmerizing on Earth as is, can you imagine what the Himalayas look like from space? Photos shared by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut on Twitter give social media users a stunning glimpse of it. Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the flight engineer and astronaut is reported to be on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station.

On Saturday, August 12, Sultan Al Neyadi uploaded two clear photographs of the top of the beautiful mountainous range. With clouds floating in the surrounding, the majestic glimpses appear straight out of a dreamy world. “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature," the astronaut captioned the stunning click.

Take a look at it here:

The Himalayas from space 🏔️ Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023

With over sixty-three thousand views, a barrage of social media users resorted to the reply section to compliment the “magnificent" stills. While some called it, “Nature’s grand masterpiece on full display," others highlighted how the mountainous range appears like waves “swimming in the sea." A user praised the pictures while sharing a scenic view of a Himalayan sunset from their house. “Now that’s a sight you don’t often see, spectacular Meanwhile, the Himalayas from my home, as the Sun bids farewell," the user commented.

Now that's a sight you don't often see, spectacular👌 Meanwhile, Himalayas from my home, as the Sun bids farewell. pic.twitter.com/5s3b2PMgof— Yashesh (@YasheshJ) August 13, 2023

Another called it, “Interesting," before curiously enquiring, “What exact mountain is this?"

interesting which exact mountain is this?— Aksel Movsisyan (@movax1984) August 13, 2023

One more thanked the astronaut, “Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life."

Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life.— Andrew Munger (@Stormlight1984) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “Amazing. Such Long shadows. Be safe out there astronauts."

Amazing. Such Long shadows.😊 Be safe out there astros. 🚀🛰🧑‍🚀👩🏻‍🚀— Ann 🇦🇺🌏 🤝💙💛 (@AnnQld1) August 12, 2023

The photographs came just a couple of days after Sultan Al Neyadi also shared mesmerising footage of the UAE from space. With dispersed clouds looming over the desert region, the clip captures the dry area meeting the ocean from above. Catch a glimpse of it here:

دار زايد من الفضاء 🇦🇪❤️ My beloved UAE from space pic.twitter.com/HjuVrcT9NR — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 10, 2023

Years ago it was NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei who shared similar pictures of the Himalayas taken from the International Space Station. “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this," the astronaut captioned the shots.

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF— Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

With a solar panel visible in the still the previous photo was shared two years ago on June 2, 2021.