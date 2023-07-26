Udaipur Samosa Seller's 'Beautiful' Message of Working Hard Despite Old Age Delights Twitter

Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life and the vastness of the internet, it is the older generation who often redefines standards and serves as a source of inspiration. Their delightful approach to life captures hearts, both in their daily interactions and on social media. Recently, an elderly man in Udaipur became the centre of attention when his beautiful message about working hard despite his age touched the heart of a customer. The incident was shared on Twitter by user Aaraynsh, who encountered the old man selling samosas and poha near a traffic signal in Udaipur’s Court Circle area.

Intrigued by the man’s dedication despite his age, Aaraynsh decided to place an order and struck up a conversation with him. He asked why he didn’t take a rest at such an old age, expecting to hear a conventional response about financial needs or survival.

However, the old man’s reply completely changed Aaraynsh’s perspective on work and life. Speaking in Hindi, the samosa seller shared, “Beta, main ab is umra mein paise ke liye kaam nahi karta. Main apne dil ko khush rakhne ke liye kaam karta hun. Ghar par akela baithne se yahan baithna behtar hai. Jab main chaar logon ke khush chehre dekhta hun, jo mere khane ka swaad lete hain, to mera dil khushi se bhar jata hai" (In this age, I do not work for money. I work to keep my heart happy. It is better to be here than to sit alone at home. When I see the happy faces of people who enjoy the taste of my food, my heart fills with joy).

This heartfelt sentiment deeply moved Aaraynsh, who couldn’t resist sharing the encounter on Twitter along with a picture of the samosa seller. The post quickly went viral, with many Desis applauding the man’s words.

“Very rightly said. Still there are many who do their work as a passion and not for money,” commented a user. “Dude that pour my heart with a strong will to work,” said another.

Indeed, as Aaraynsh put it, “While the whole world cribs about work, some people are writing stories of their retirement.”