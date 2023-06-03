CHANGE LANGUAGE
UFO Spotted Near Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Residence In Los Angeles
1-MIN READ

UFO Spotted Near Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Residence In Los Angeles

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 11:19 IST

Delhi, India

Harry and Meghan purchased their nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito in 2021.

Harry and Meghan purchased their nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito in 2021.

A disc-like object, about eight meters wide, was seen in Santa Barbara County, 25 miles from Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's US residence.

Claims of a flying saucer sighting near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14 million mansion outside Los Angeles have emerged. The alleged incident occurred close to Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County, approximately 25 miles from the couple’s residence. The sighting, which caught the attention of UFO investigator Tony Moreno, involved a peculiar circular object observed on Google Earth. The disc-like entity, about eight meters wide, featured unusual inscriptions and cast a distinctive shadow on the ground.

Harry and Meghan, the former members of the UK’s Royal family, purchased their luxurious nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion spanning 18,000 square feet in Montecito in the summer of 2021. Interestingly, the area surrounding their residence has witnessed previous encounters with unidentified objects. According to the Mutual UFO Network, an organisation focused on UFO research, Santa Barbara has recorded 29 sightings of UFOs or unidentified submerged objects between November 2000 and December 2018. These incidents further contribute to the intrigue surrounding the recent sightings near the couple’s former residence.

    Simultaneously, NASA conducted its first-ever public meeting dedicated to exploring the enigmatic phenomenon of unidentified aircraft. Officials revealed that only a tiny fraction of the numerous UFO sightings reported over the past three decades remained unexplained. Out of approximately 800 reported sightings received by the Department of Defense in the last 27 years, merely 2% to 5% were classified as “possibly anomalous" events in the sky that defy identification. Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Department’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, responsible for UFO investigations, highlighted these statistics. He stressed that the majority of monthly reported cases, ranging from 50 to 100 incidents, demonstrated mundane characteristics that could be attributed to explainable sources.

    During the NASA task force session, Kirkpatrick unveiled recently declassified trends related to UFO sightings. This significant meeting took place nearly a year after NASA initiated an extensive study into the unexplained phenomena associated with UFOs. Notably, NASA’s official involvement in UFO research stemmed from a groundbreaking UFO Congress hearing held the previous spring. These collective efforts, involving collaboration between governmental and non-governmental organisations, reflect the growing interest in unravelling the mysteries surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena.

    About the Author
    Buzz Staff
    A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood and more.
    June 03, 2023
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 11:19 IST