UFO Trends on Twitter As US Ex-intelligence Officer Reveals Govt in Possession of Aliens

For the longest times, the existence of aliens has been a major point of discussion. There have been many studies and research that determine that aliens do exist. Now, in another significant development, it has come forward that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies. The claims were made by a former US intelligence officer, David Grusch, on Wednesday. The statement by Grusch was made under oath in front of a House oversight committee in Washington. Ever since this revelation was made, the term ‘UFO’ has been trending on Twitter.

On being asked if the US government has the pilots of “crashed crafts,” Grusch said, “Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah." He further mentioned that these biologics were “non-human." Also, the assessment was made by people who have “direct knowledge" on the issue.

Grusch also mentioned to the lawmakers that “non-human” biologics had been recovered by the government. However, he had himself never seen an alien body. He further claimed that he has not seen the alleged alien craft himself and his claims are based on “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials”.

It all started in June when Grusch claimed that the government was hiding evidence of extraterrestrials from the US Congress. It was only after these allegations that the Republican-led oversight committee launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier, an Italian researcher claimed that he has evidence of the world’s first-ever UFO crash. Rather than landing in America, the man claims the aliens arrived in Italy. Roberto Pinotti in a conversation with Daily Mail shared that the first aliens did not make their way out of the wreckage at Roswell. They were certainly not hidden away at Area 51. Pinotti has been researching a supposed UFO crash that happened in the 1930s in Italy. He has been doing this research since 1996.