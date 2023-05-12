UFOs Seen In Texas? Expert Says 'Plane On A Cloud'

Scientists from all over the world are working to know more about aliens and other worlds. Every country believes they have come a long way in their search for creatures from other worlds. However, anytime it appears that some proof has taken us near them, it is revealed to be a bluff. Many such videos continue to circulate on social media, claiming to show evidence of aliens and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Several retired US officials have alleged that America conceals a great deal of information concerning aliens from the rest of the world. Furthermore, there are other such locations in America where people get to see UFOs continuously and something similar has happened recently.

Residents in Texas have reported seeing UFOs in the sky. The video was first shared on Tiktok’s UAP_repository account and Tyler, a UFO expert, picked it up from there and conducted extensive research. Initially, he speculated that it could be a picture of a plane on a cloud as there was so much light. But later, it abruptly vanished. And that increased the chances of it being a UFO.

top videos

Well, this is not the first time and something like this has happened before as well. Many unknown objects have appeared in the skies in recent months, perplexing pilots in mid-flight. The pilots feel that the objects in fast orbit are not satellites or known military aircraft. A government report is anticipated to be released soon which could explain the growing number of sightings or offer additional details about fresh encounters.

Not all UFO sightings are fabricated. There is a rational explanation for certain UFO encounters. Many are mistaken but a large number of sightings with credible explanations make it more likely that alien life exists. However, the name “UFO" does not always indicate “alien," as it merely stands for “unidentified flying object". As a result, not every UFO sighting involves an alien spacecraft.