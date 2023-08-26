Ujjain Man, Who Married Twice, Agrees To Live With Both Wives For 15 Days Each Every Month

A lot of bizarre cases come forth in front of the legal authorities and the police administration from time to time. Be it unique burglary stories or strange family disputes, the administration has to deal with many such cases. A similar case was reported in Ghatiya Tehsil, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where a man married for the second time despite the fact that his first wife is alive. Now, there is a twist.

The man doesn’t want to leave his first wife even after marrying for the second time. The first wife also has a similar opinion regarding her husband and doesn’t want to leave him. Paramarsh Kendra which is handling the case asked the husband and his first wife for their final opinion. Finally, all the concerned parties reached the solution that the husband would spend 15 days each with both wives every month. He has a child with his first wife as well and will also bear the expenses of raising him. Paramarsh Kendra also agreed with this amicable solution that both sides had agreed upon.

As per reports, the man who is unidentified, had married a woman hailing from Bamora village, 15 years ago. They also embraced parenthood but soon, there were constant rifts between them. These arguments escalated to such an extent that both filed for divorce in court and the man tied the nuptial knot for the second time amidst this legal dispute. The first wife of this man returned to him after she came to know about this development in his personal life. According to reports, she didn’t want her husband should live with another woman.

Problems started mounting for this man as his second wife was infuriated to see his former spouse in the home and returned to her paternal house. There were again constant squabbles between the man and his first wife. She filed a complaint with the police station dedicated to women regarding this situation. When the police station couldn’t solve the case, they consulted the Paramarsh Kendra, and finally, it was solved with everyone agreeing to it.